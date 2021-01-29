Doha Ranked Second Safest City in the World

DOHA, Qatar, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qatar National Tourism Council announces that as Qatar prepares to re-open its borders, Doha has been named as the second safest city in the world in Numbeo's Crime Index by City 2021.

The index, which tracks safety in 431 cities, reaffirms the country's outstanding level of safety and security, while strengthening Doha's reputation as a desirable city where business and leisure travellers can enjoy award-winning hospitality, business-friendly environments and service excellence.

In 2020, Qatar retained its position as the safest country in the world, ranking number one in the Numbeo Global Index. The ranking marked the third time the country was named the safest destination worldwide in the last five years.

Chief Operating Officer of Qatar National Tourism Council, Mr. Berthold Trenkel, said: "We strive to improve and enhance the services offered to our international visitors. Doha's ranking as the second safest city in the world this year and retaining its position as the safest country in the world last year is a testament to the institutions that contribute towards making Doha and Qatar the most welcoming and hospitable destination for our visitors and residents alike."

Qatar is easily accessible from anywhere in the world, with national carrier Qatar Airways connecting over 160 key destinations across six continents to Doha. In addition, Qatar's visa waiver system means over 80 nationalities can obtain visa-free entry, making it the most open country in the world.

Qatar prioritises safety along each visitor touchpoint - from its award-winning airline Qatar Airways, to navigating through Hamad International Airport, which boasts the latest cutting-edge security screening technology, as well as advanced contactless technology at security checkpoints.

QNTC, in partnership with the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH), launched the best-in-class "Qatar Clean" programme, across the country to reassure international visitors in preparation for welcoming them back to the country. The programme ensures strict standards for hygiene and cleanliness at all tourist attractions in the country. Furthermore, the country has implemented a track and trace mobile phone app for all residents and visitors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Home to world-class art galleries and iconic museums, UNESCO world heritage sites and natural wonders, along with diverse landscapes across desert, beaches, and sea, and a modern capital city, Doha offers a range of unique and authentic experiences.

For more information, head to https://www.visitqatar.qa.

For media-related inquiries, please contact QNTC's Press Office on:

+974 4499 7882 or +974 3392 4466 | pressoffice@visitqatar.qa

About Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC)

Qatar National Tourism Council's mission is to firmly establish Qatar on the global map as a place where cultural authenticity meets modernity, and where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in culture, sports, business and family entertainment.

QNTC's work is guided by the Qatar National Tourism Sector Strategy (QNTSS), which seeks to diversify the country's tourism offering and increase visitor spending.

Since launching QNTSS, Qatar has welcomed over 14 million visitors. The economic impact of the tourism sector in Qatar is becoming increasingly visible with the government designating tourism in 2017 a priority sector in pursuit of a more diverse economy and more active private sector.

Web: www.visitqatar.qa

Twitter: @NTC_Qatar

LinkedIn: Qatar National Tourism Council