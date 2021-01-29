

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Indian pharmaceutical company Cipla Limited (CIPLA, 500087) reported that its third-quarter profit attributable to shareholders of the company climbed to INR 748.15 Crores from INR 351.03 Crores in the same quarter. On a per share basis, net income was INR 9.26 compared to INR 4.35 in the previous year.



Total income for the third-quarter grew to INR 5,255 Crores from INR 4,443 Crores in the prior year.



Cipla said that its board has approved a draft scheme of arrangement which entails demerger of the US business undertaking of Cipla Limited into its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cipla BioTec Limited and consumer business undertaking of Cipla Limited into its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cipla Health Limited.



