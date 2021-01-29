Plurilock solutions to be delivered to a network of financial institutions outside North America

Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2021) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an innovative cybersecurity company that provides frictionless and continuous authentication using machine learning and behavioral biometrics, is pleased to announce that one of its subsidiaries has entered into a Reseller Agreement with Tantallon Ltd. ("Tantallon"), a UK-based distributor of cyber defence solutions.

Tantallon only delivers innovative technologies that can solve critical business problems. In addition, these technologies must be developed by organizations that exemplify world-class leadership and have top tier clients. Given that Plurilock's subsidiary and its products fit these criteria, the Company has been selected as one of Tantallon's exclusive provider of cybersecurity solutions.

Through the agreement, Tantallon will distribute Plurilock's core authentication solutions to Fortune 1000 clients and government organizations within the financial sector in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

"We are pleased to announce a Reseller Agreement that will see the extensive distribution of Plurilock solutions on a global scale," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "Our authentication technology has the ability to protect users from data breaches during remote work sessions and we are delighted that Tantallon recognizes its value as a differentiated offering that can adapt to the new work-from-home economy."

About Plurilock

Plurilock is an innovative, identity-centric cybersecurity company that reduces or eliminates the need for passwords, extra authentication steps, and cumbersome authentication devices. Plurilock's software leverages state-of-the-art behavioral-biometric, environmental, and contextual technologies to provide invisible, adaptive, and risk-based authentication solutions with the lowest possible cost and complexity. Plurilock enables organizations to compute safely-and with peace of mind.

