

PEORIA (dpa-AFX) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), a manufacturer of mining and construction equipment, reported Friday that its profit attributable to common shareholders for the fourth quarter fell to $780 million or $1.42 per share, down from $1.10 billion or $1.97 per share in the year-ago period.



Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $2.12 per share, compared to $2.71 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Sales and revenues for the quarter declined 15 percent to $11.24 billion from $13.14 billion in the year-ago quarter.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter on revenues of $11.25 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CATERPILLAR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de