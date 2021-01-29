Anzeige
Freitag, 29.01.2021
Sondermeldung: Next! Die Zeit läuft…(bald ab)?
Dow Jones News
29.01.2021 | 13:25
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AEW UK REIT plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ AEW UK REIT plc: Holding(s) in Company 

AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) 
AEW UK REIT plc: Holding(s) in Company 
29-Jan-2021 / 11:52 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares AEW UK REIT plc 
to which voting rights are attached: 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                                                  X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify): 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name                                                                   NatWest Group plc 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)                  Edinburgh, Scotland 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) 
Name                                                                   Lynchwood Nominees Limited 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)                  - 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:                 27/01/2021 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):                         28/01/2021 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                                                           % of voting rights 
                                  % of voting rights       through financial       Total of both  Total number of 
                                  attached to shares       instruments             in % (8.A +    voting rights held in 
                                  (total of 8. A)          (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B   8.B)           issuer 
                                                           2) 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed or 3.88%                    N/A                     3.88%          158,424,746 
reached 
Position of previous notification 
(if                               4.93%                    N/A                     4.93% 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type of            Number of voting rights          % of voting rights 
shares 
                         Direct            Indirect       Direct                                         Indirect 
ISIN code (if possible) 
                         (DTR5.1)           (DTR5.2.1)    (DTR5.1)                                       (DTR5.2.1) 
ORD GBP0.01 
                                           6,142,598                                                     3.88% 
GB00BWD24154 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A            6,142,598                        3.88% 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) 
                                                      Number of voting rights that may be acquired if 
Type of financial        Expiration Exercise/         the instrument is                                  % of voting 
instrument               date       Conversion Period                                                    rights 
                                                      exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                                    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) 
                                    Exercise/     Physical or 
Type of financial      Expiration   Conversion    cash        Number of voting rights                    % of voting 
instrument             date         Period                                                               rights 
                                                  settlement 
 
 
 
                                                  SUBTOTAL 
                                                  8.B.2 
 
 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity 
and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the 
(underlying) issuer 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or      X 
legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) 
              % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial        Total of both if it equals or 
Name          or is higher than the           instruments if it equals or is higher than  is higher than the notifiable 
              notifiable threshold            the notifiable threshold                    threshold 
NatWest Group 3.88%                                                                       3.88% 
plc 
NatWest 
Holdings      3.88%                                                                       3.88% 
Limited 
National 
Westminster   3.88%                                                                       3.88% 
Bank Plc 
Coutts &      3.88%                                                                       3.88% 
Company 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will 
be held 
 
11. Additional information 
 
 
Place of completion Edinburgh, Scotland 
Date of completion  28/01/2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          GB00BWD24154 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:          AEWU 
LEI Code:      21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 
Sequence No.:  92602 
EQS News ID:   1164412 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 29, 2021 06:53 ET (11:53 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
