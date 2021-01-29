Increased Demand Avenues from Automotive Sector Fuel Expansion of Noble Ferroalloys Market: TMR

-Global noble ferroalloys market is likely to gather promising demand opportunities during assessment period of 2019 to 2027. This growth can be attributed to increased use of ferroalloys in automotive sector

- On regional front, Asia Pacific noble ferroalloys market is likely to show promising expansion avenues in the forthcoming years

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble ferroalloys find wide application in the production of superalloys, steel, and stainless steel. Thus, the steel industry uses almost 80% of the manufactured noble ferroalloys from across the globe.

Analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) note the global noble ferroalloys market is likely to demonstrate growth at a decent CAGR during the tenure of 2019 to 2027 and gather the valuation of ~ US$ 68 Bn by the end of assessment period. In 2018, the noble ferroalloys market was valued at ~US$ 32 Bn.

Noble Ferroalloys Market: Major Takeaways

Industry Leaders Focus on Technological Advancements

Major enterprises working in the noble ferroalloys market are growing focus toward the incorporation of advanced technologies such as converter technology and vacuum technique during their production activities. This strategy is expected to help players in improving the quality as well as cost-efficiency of their products. Apart from this, the newer technologies are helping stakeholders in minimizing thermal loss, reducing operating costs, and decreasing hydrogen and nitrogen content in steel alloy compositions. This scenario is likely to fuel the expansion of the noble ferroalloys market in the forthcoming years.

Rising Demand From Automotive Sector Pushes Market Expansion

In recent few years, there is noteworthy growth the use of ferroalloys in the worldwide automotive sector. One of the key factors supporting this high demand is the ability of Ferroniobium assisting in the production of lighter and sturdy structures. Apart from this, Ferroniobium is gaining traction owing to its application in the manufacturing of lighter cars that require less fuel.

Noble Ferroalloys Market: Leading Segments

In terms of product, the ferronickel segment accounted for lion's share of the noble ferroalloys market in 2018.

Based on volume and value, the high grade steel was key segment that gained over 75% share of the market during 2018.

Asia Pacific is leading regional segment that accounted for over 70% share of the noble ferroalloys market in 2018.

Noble Ferroalloys Market: Growth Boosters

Noble ferroalloys find application in the manufacturing of special types of steels. Thus, they are widely used for the development of tools steel, super alloys, and high grade steel. Corrosion resistance, improved hardness and strength, and enhanced durability are some of the key properties due to which noble ferroalloys are gaining immense popularity across various end-use industries.

In various sectors such as railway, auto, real estate, and aerospace, different types and grades of steel are used. In recent few years, the automotive sector from all across the globe is expanding at rapid pace. Apart from this, the government bodies of many countries across the globe are growing focus on the infrastructure development. Thus, there is remarkable growth in investments for the advancement of skyscrapers, railways, and commercial buildings, specifically in developing countries. This scenario is helping in increased steel production, which is likely to drive demand opportunities in the noble ferroalloys market in the forthcoming years.

Noble Ferroalloys Market: Well-Established Participants

The list of key participants in the noble ferroalloys market includes following names:

D S Alloyd Pvt Ltd

Essel Mining & Industries Limited (EMIL)

Shanghai Shenjia Ferroalloys Co. Ltd.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.

FE Mottram Ltd

LekonGermess Ltd

Nortech Ferro Alloys Pvt. Ltd.

Global Titanium Inc

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals and Materials Industry,

