

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell (HON) said, for 2021, the company expects: earnings per share of $7.60 to $8.00, up 7% to 13% adjusted; and sales of $33.4 billion to $34.4 billion, representing year-over-year organic growth of 1% to 4%. For 2021, the company estimates operating cash flow of $5.7 billion to $6.1 billion, and free cash flow of $5.1 billion to $5.5 billion.



Fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share was $2.07 compared to $2.06, previous year. The company reported a fourth-quarter year-over-year sales decline of 6% to $8.90 billion, down 7% on an organic basis.



'We continued our focus on generating cash and achieved 170% adjusted free cash flow conversion in the quarter. For the year, we generated $6.2 billion in operating cash flow with 130% conversion and $5.3 billion in free cash flow with 105% adjusted free cash flow conversion,' said Darius Adamczyk, CEO of Honeywell.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HONEYWELL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de