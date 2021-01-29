

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said results from an exploratory analysis of the ADAURA Phase III trial showed TAGRISSO extended disease-free survival in patients with epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated (EGFRm) non-small cell lung cancer regardless of prior adjuvant chemotherapy treatment or stage of disease. Adjuvant TAGRISSO reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death by 84% in patients who had been treated with prior adjuvant chemotherapy and by 77% in patients who had not.



The company also stated that a separate exploratory post-hoc analysis of patient-reported outcomes in ADAURA showed that patients treated with TAGRISSO maintained their quality of life, with no clinically meaningful differences in physical or mental health measures in the TAGRISSO and placebo arms.



TAGRISSO was recently approved in the US for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early-stage EGFRm NSCLC after tumor resection with curative intent based on the ADAURA Phase III trial.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ASTRAZENECA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de