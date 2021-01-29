

SAN RAMON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Chevron Corp. (CVX):



-Earnings: -$0.67 billion in Q4 vs. -$6.61 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.33 in Q4 vs. -$3.51 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Chevron Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.01 billion or -$0.01 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.07 per share -Revenue: $25.25 billion in Q4 vs. $36.35 billion in the same period last year.



