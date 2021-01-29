YouGov's pre-close update indicates trading in line to meet the full-year target of its growth plan, with a heavier weighting towards H2. This reflects several larger, more strategic projects won by Data Products and Custom Research over autumn and winter to date, which will start to contribute in H221 and provide good momentum into FY22. H121 results will show a pick-up in Data Services as clients looked to tactical projects to inform their marketing strategies. Our full-year forecasts are unchanged except for a minor adjustment to the share count. YouGov is valued towards the top of its peer set, reflecting its strong market positioning, attractive cash generation and cash-positive balance sheet.

