Novamind Inc.: Novamind to Present at Canaccord Genuity Conference: "New Paradigms & Treatment Approaches in Mental Health"

Conference highlights industry leaders and innovators in the psychedelic therapy space and features Michael Pollan, author of New York Times bestseller, "How to Change Your Mind"

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM) ("Novamind"), a mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, today announced that it will present at Canaccord Genuity's "New Paradigms & Treatment Approaches in Mental Health" conference on February 3rd and 4th, 2021.

The two-day virtual conference will explore the science, intellectual property, and legality of psychedelic compounds, which are at the forefront of breakthrough medical science. Novamind's CEO and Director, Yaron Conforti will present on Wednesday February 3rd from 1:30-1:55 PM.

Novamind, which has administered over 5,000 ketamine therapy treatments since 2016 and hosted over 20,000 client visits to its clinics in 2020 alone, will share its vision for scaling access to psychedelic medicine and advancing clinical research.

The conference will also feature keynote speaker Michael Pollan, author of the #1 New York Times bestseller "How to Change Your Mind: What the New Science of Psychedelics Teaches Us About Consciousness, Dying, Addiction, Depression, and Transcendence."

For more information about the conference, please click here.

About Novamind

Novamind is a leading mental health company enabling safe access to psychedelic medicine through a network of clinics, retreats, and clinical research sites. Novamind provides ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and other novel treatments through its network of Cedar Psychiatry clinics and operates Cedar Clinical Research, a contract research organization specialized in clinical trials and evidence-based research for psychedelic medicine. Both Cedar Psychiatry and Cedar Clinical Research are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Novamind. For more information on how Novamind is enhancing mental wellness and guiding people through their entire healing journey, visit novamind.ca.

Contact Information

Novamind

Yaron Conforti, CEO and Director

Telephone: +1 (647) 953 9512

Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations

Email: bill@novamind.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations including the risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable laws.

SOURCE: Novamind Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/626695/Novamind-to-Present-at-Canaccord-Genuity-Conference-New-Paradigms-Treatment-Approaches-in-Mental-Health