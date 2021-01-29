Nasdaq Vilnius: Schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for February 2021 - April 2021

Schedule of Government Securities auctions for February 2021 - April 2021: Auction Payment Redemption Currency Maturity Issue date date date (days) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-02-01 2021-02-03 2029-08-28 EUR 3128 LT0000610081 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-02-08 2021-02-10 2026-01-22 EUR 1807 LT0000650061 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-02-15 2021-02-17 2032-02-12 EUR 4012 LT0000612012 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-02-22 2021-02-24 2024-06-02 EUR 1194 LT0000630089 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-03-01 2021-03-03 2028-03-03 EUR 2557 New issue -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-03-08 2021-03-10 2026-01-22 EUR 1779 LT0000650061 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-03-15 2021-03-17 2029-08-28 EUR 3086 LT0000610081 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-03-22 2021-03-24 2024-06-02 EUR 1166 LT0000630089 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-03-29 2021-03-31 2032-02-12 EUR 3970 LT0000612012 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-04-06 2021-04-08 2028-03-03 EUR 2521 New Issue tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-04-12 2021-04-14 2026-01-22 EUR 1744 LT0000650061 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-04-19 2021-04-21 2029-08-28 EUR 3051 LT0000610081 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-04-26 2021-04-28 2024-06-02 EUR 1131 LT0000630089 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before every auction date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
