Newark, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2021) - Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (GMBLW) (or the "Company"), an esports entertainment and online gambling operator, today announced its VIE.bet and SportNation.com brands are now approved to market and operate their services in more than 150 jurisdictions globally through the Company's Gaming Service License ("License") issued by the Malta Gaming Authority ("MGA") in April 2020.

"This move greatly expands the reach of our VIE.bet and SportNation offerings," commented Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "We are particularly excited to see the team at SportNation bring their marketing expertise and innovative rewards system outside the U.K. for the first time. Our initial focus will be on South and Central America and Northern and Eastern Europe, together representing a substantial multi-billion-dollar opportunity. These initiatives also provide tremendous cross-selling opportunities through our previously announced acquisition of Malta-licensed Lucky Dino. Lucky Dino's assets will give us a substantial foothold in multiple new jurisdictions where esports are extremely popular, while bringing us 30K monthly active casino players and a greatly strengthened tech stack."

Esports Entertainment Group acquired the SportNation brand through its July 2020 acquisition of Argyll Entertainment, a fast-growing, innovative gaming company with an award-winning rewards program and exclusive sports and gaming content.

The Company's proprietary VIE.bet offering is the only esports-focused wagering platform operating pursuant to Tier 1 gaming licenses. In addition to the Malta license, the Group holds gaming licenses in the UK and Ireland with a pending license in New Jersey expected in the first quarter of 2021 through a partnership with NYSE-listed Bally's Corp.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is an esports and online gambling company. The Company operates a number of entities across three key pillars: 1) esports entertainment and infrastructure, 2) esports wagering, 3) iGaming. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

Contact:

U.S. Investor Relations

RedChip Companies, Inc.

Dave Gentry

407-491-4498

dave@redchip.com

Media & Investor Relations Inquiries

Jeff@esportsentertainmentgroup.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73163