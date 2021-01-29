Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. Announces Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2021 / The Company will host a conference call on February 3, 2021 at 3:00 PM (EST). Analysts, shareholders and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 1-877-407-0778 domestic or international at 1-201-689-8565. Computer audio live streaming is available via the Internet through the Company's website at www.patriottrans.com at the Investor Relations tab or https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2058/39660. An audio replay will be available for sixty (60) days following the conference call by dialing toll free 1-877-481-4010 domestic or international 1-919-882-2331 then enter pass code 39660. An audio archive can be accessed through the Company's website at www.patriottrans.com on the Investor Relations tab or at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2058/39660.

As a reminder, the Company will also host a virtual Annual Shareholder's meeting on February 3, 2021 at 11 AM (EST). Due to public health concerns relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Company's 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held solely by means of remote communication, in a "virtual only" format. Shareholders can access the 2021 Annual Meeting by either: (i) going to www.patriottrans.com, clicking the Investor Relations tab, and then clicking the link titled "2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting"; (ii) directly clicking the following link https://zoom.us/j/93026132173?pwd=WmlrZDlKUTQ1ekF0dmlDaTVtL2U2UT09; or (iii) dialing in to +1 929 205 6099, meeting ID 930 2613 2173, passcode PATI. The 2021 Annual Meeting will be conducted in accordance with the Rules of Conduct attached filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Current Report on Form 8-K.

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. is engaged in the transportation business. The Company's transportation business is conducted through Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc. which is a Southeastern transportation company engaged in the hauling of liquid and dry bulk commodities.

CONTACT:

Matt McNulty

Chief Financial Officer

904/858-9100

SOURCE: Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc.

