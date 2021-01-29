East Coast Electronics Recycling on Achieving The Gold Standard In E-Waste Recycling

SHIRLEY, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2021 / The Gold Standard. It's a term that describes any company or organization that epitomizes excellence in whatever field or craft they are involved in. From its establishment 20 years ago to the present day, it's something that New England electronics recycler East Coast Electronics Recycling (ECER Inc.) has always strived for, and will continue to for many more decades to come.

"You do not get to be considered #1 in your industry without a great deal of time, commitment & effort.", commented a spokesperson from ECER Inc. "It takes many moving parts working in unison as a well oiled machine, along with the dedication & determination that it takes to be the best at what you do.".

From its initial establishment in central Massachusetts through a period of growth that brought them to their current facility, ECER Inc. has grown from a local company to a regional powerhouse with a reach that allows it to serve the entirety of greater New England, with customers in six states. ECER Inc.'s spokesperson credits its top notch service and strong word of mouth for allowing it to experience some growth in a difficult economic climate.

ECER Inc's services are varied and suited for the ever changing recycling needs of companies, school districts, organizations, towns & cities all throughout the region. They offer live load collection for small to mid-sized quantities of material, containers for larger volumes of electronic waste, and events for a daily residential collection of old computers & other material (event spots are going fast this year - please contact ECER Inc. to schedule yours for the spring & summer months).

The company prides itself on performing the best quality service in a timely manner, and that means always having personnel, vehicles & equipment ready to do the job: "We're always assessing everything that we use on a daily basis, and have employees that have been with us for over 10 years.", an ECER spokesperson told us. "To perform at our best, we always make certain that our trucks, warehouse machinery and such are all in tip top shape.".

About East Coast Electronics Recycling

Since 2001, ECER Inc. has been a recycling company that's all about keeping their word & providing consistent experiences throughout their entire operation. To find out more about the company and their various service options, they can be reached at (877) 537-9940 or online at http://www.ecerinc.com.

Contact:

Erica Darney

(877) 537-9940

https://ecerinc.com/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5o7ZrpNC3pOeF0bzYd_GQw/?guided_help_flow=5

https://business.facebook.com/East-Coast-Electronics-Recycling-101658031574511

https://www.linkedin.com/company/east-coast-electronics-recycling

SOURCE: East Coast Electronics Recycling

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/626738/East-Coast-Electronics-Recycling-on-Achieving-The-Gold-Standard-In-E-Waste-Recycling