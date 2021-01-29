ProcureAM: Procure Space ETF (UFO) Now Listed on Nasdaq Options Market

LEVITTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2021 / ProcureAM, a wholly owned subsidiary of Procure Holdings, LLC, announces that the Procure Space ETF (Nasdaq:UFO) is available for options trading via the Nasdaq Options Market (NOM), effective as of Jan. 27, 2021.

"We are pleased Nasdaq has made this move amid increasing investor demand for UFO and creative trading strategies," said Andrew Chanin, co-founder and CEO of ProcureAM. "Now, investors have even more ways to play the emerging space economy."

UFO's assets under management (AUM) have grown exponentially this year, surging more than 100% from Jan. 1 to Jan. 29, 2021. The fund is also up over 9% year-to-date, beating the S&P 500 by more than 7%. For standardized performance and expenses please click here .

About ProcureAM

ProcureAM, LLC (ProcureAM) is an innovative exchange-traded product (ETP) issuer based in Levittown, Pennsylvania. Established by renowned industry veterans Robert Tull and Andrew Chanin, ProcureAM offers a unique platform for the creation of both proprietary and partnered ETPs. ProcureAM listens to clients and endeavors to provide investors with access to distinct investment opportunities. Whether you are looking to invest in ETPs or create one, contact ProcureAM to explore your performance potential: www.ProcureETFs.com.

