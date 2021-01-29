Nationwide Medication Savings Leader Prescription Hope Introduces Work-from-Home Positions

STUART, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2021 / Prescription Hope, one of the largest patient assistance program administrators in the U.S., has introduced work-from-home positions for select roles within the company that can be performed on a remote basis.

Prescription Hope employees who wish to work-from-home for reasons that may include health considerations, family commitments, commuting challenges, or other factors or preferences will receive the training and technology they need to remain engaged, efficient and effective.

"We understand that to put patients first and make sure that we are meeting their needs, we must also ensure that our employees have the infrastructure and environment they need to be successful and happy," commented Douglas Pierce, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Prescription Hope. "By introducing a work-from-home option for applicable roles, we are striving to make the work experience better for our growing roster of team members. Everyone benefits from this arrangement."

Employees who do not wish to work-from-home, as well as those who cannot due to the specific requirements of their job, will continue to work at Prescription Hope's recently-acquired 30,000 square foot national headquarters in Stuart, Florida which continues to undergo renovation and expansion to accommodate new hires and prepare for future growth.

The aforementioned growth that Prescription Hope anticipates is driven by a business model that helps patients determine their eligibility for various patient assistance programs, which are run by pharmaceutical and medical supply companies. If patients are eligible, then Prescription Hope further helps them receive monthly deliveries of the exact same medication or medications, but at a substantially lower price.

"For $50 per month for each medication, and with zero enrollment fees or extra costs, patients can save hundreds if not thousands of dollars on their overall medication spend per month," added Douglas Pierce. "Our Patient Advocates make the process simple and easy for patients. They do not have to become frustrated trying to understand complicated patient assistance program terms and conditions, or worry about whether they are in fact reviewing the latest version - because these programs can and do change. All that patients need to do is contact our trained and caring Patient Advocates, and provide some basic information about their prescription or prescriptions. It is very easy, there is absolutely no stress, and we are here to answer questions and provide guidance."

About Prescription Hope

Founded in 2006 by Douglas Pierce, Prescription Hope is a national prescription drug access program, designed to make medication affordable. In an effort to help streamline patient assistant programs, the professionals at Prescription Hope work diligently to provide top-quality care. The company operates nationwide and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida.

