Freitag, 29.01.2021
Sondermeldung: Next! Die Zeit läuft…(bald ab)?
WKN: A1XE3D ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 Ticker-Symbol: DHG 
Frankfurt
29.01.21
12:07 Uhr
3,270 Euro
+0,100
+3,15 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Results of Extraordinary General Meeting 
29-Jan-2021 / 14:04 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 
ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL 
 
RESULT OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 
Dublin ,29 January 2021| Dalata Hotel Group plc (the "Company") announces that each of the resolutions proposed at the 
Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company, held earlier today, were passed. Voting on all resolutions was conducted 
by poll. The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company, 
circulated to shareholders on 5 January 2021 and made available on the Company's website www.dalatahotelgroup.com. 
These resolutions relate to the replacement of CREST with Euroclear Bank for electronic settlement of trading in the 
ordinary shares of the Company. 
In accordance with the Listing Rules a copy of the resolutions passed at the Extraordinary General Meeting has been 
forwarded to Euronext Dublin and the UK's National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at 
the following locations: 
Companies Announcement Office 
Euronext Dublin 
28 Anglesea Street 
Dublin 2 
 
and 
 
http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm. 
The results of the proxy voting received for each resolution, are outlined below 
 
              VOTES       %      VOTES   %    VOTES       % of ISC VOTED VOTES 
              FOR                AGAINST      TOTAL                      WITHHELD 
Resolution 01 180,125,688 100.00 3,182   0.00 180,128,870 80.87%         0 
Resolution 02 180,125,688 100.00 3,182   0.00 180,128,870 80.87%         0 
Resolution 03 180,125,688 100.00 3,182   0.00 180,128,870 80.87%         0

ENDS

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata has a strategy of owning or leasing its hotels and also has a small number of management contracts. The Group's portfolio now consists of 29 owned hotels, 12 leased hotels and three management contracts with a total of 9,211 bedrooms. In addition to this, the Group is currently developing 13 new hotels and has plans to extend four of its existing hotels, adding close to 3,300 bedrooms in total. This will bring the total number of bedrooms in Dalata to over 12,500. For the first six months of 2020, Dalata reported revenue of EUR80.8 million and a loss after tax of EUR63.1 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com. 

Contacts 
Dalata Hotel Group plc              Tel +353 1 206 9400 
Sean McKeon, Company Secretary and 
Head of Risk and Compliance         smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com 
 
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code:  ROM 
TIDM:           DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:       635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   92623 
EQS News ID:    1164516 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 29, 2021 09:05 ET (14:05 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
