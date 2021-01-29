DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Results of Extraordinary General Meeting 29-Jan-2021 / 14:04 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC ISE: DHG LSE: DAL RESULT OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING Dublin ,29 January 2021| Dalata Hotel Group plc (the "Company") announces that each of the resolutions proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company, held earlier today, were passed. Voting on all resolutions was conducted by poll. The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company, circulated to shareholders on 5 January 2021 and made available on the Company's website www.dalatahotelgroup.com. These resolutions relate to the replacement of CREST with Euroclear Bank for electronic settlement of trading in the ordinary shares of the Company. In accordance with the Listing Rules a copy of the resolutions passed at the Extraordinary General Meeting has been forwarded to Euronext Dublin and the UK's National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at the following locations: Companies Announcement Office Euronext Dublin 28 Anglesea Street Dublin 2 and http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm. The results of the proxy voting received for each resolution, are outlined below VOTES % VOTES % VOTES % of ISC VOTED VOTES FOR AGAINST TOTAL WITHHELD Resolution 01 180,125,688 100.00 3,182 0.00 180,128,870 80.87% 0 Resolution 02 180,125,688 100.00 3,182 0.00 180,128,870 80.87% 0 Resolution 03 180,125,688 100.00 3,182 0.00 180,128,870 80.87% 0

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata has a strategy of owning or leasing its hotels and also has a small number of management contracts. The Group's portfolio now consists of 29 owned hotels, 12 leased hotels and three management contracts with a total of 9,211 bedrooms. In addition to this, the Group is currently developing 13 new hotels and has plans to extend four of its existing hotels, adding close to 3,300 bedrooms in total. This will bring the total number of bedrooms in Dalata to over 12,500. For the first six months of 2020, Dalata reported revenue of EUR80.8 million and a loss after tax of EUR63.1 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com.

Contacts Dalata Hotel Group plc Tel +353 1 206 9400 Sean McKeon, Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com

