Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Publication of Prospectus

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN OR INTO ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2021 / This announcement is an advertisement and not a prospectus. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. Investors should not purchase any transferable securities referred to in this announcement except on the basis of information contained in the prospectus (the "Prospectus") in its final form that is published by Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc in connection with the admission of new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") to listing on the standard segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") and to trading on the main market for listed securities (the "Main Market") of London Stock Exchange plc (the "London Stock Exchange") following conversion of convertible loan notes.

29 January 2021

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

("Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals" or the "Company")

Publication of Prospectus

Further to the announcement on 18 November 2020 (the "2020 Announcement"), the Company is pleased to announce today the publication of its Prospectus in relation to the admission of up to 6,000,000,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each (the "Ordinary Shares") to listing on the standard segment of the Official List of the FCA (under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules) and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (together, the "Admission") following conversion of Convertible Loan Notes issued to Mint Capital.

In this announcement, words and expressions defined in the 2020 Announcement shall have the same meaning, where applicable.

It is expected that Admission will become effective, and unconditional dealings in the Ordinary Shares will commence, on a date to be determined following each conversion of the relevant Convertible Loan Notes.

It is expected that the first tranche of £12 million in principal amount of Convertible Loan Notes will be issued by the Company on 3 February 2021.

The Prospectus will be available from the Company's registered office at 5 Fleet Place, London, EC4M 7RD, United Kingdom and online at https://hemogenyx.com (subject to applicable securities laws).

An electronic copy of the Prospectus will also be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and should be available shortly for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc https://hemogenyx.com Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder headquarters@hemogenyx.com Peter Redmond, Director peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470 Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl Peterhouse Capital Limited Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930 Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company (LSE:HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City at its state-of-the-art research facility.

The Company is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to treat blood and autoimmune disease and to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplantation to a greater number of patients suffering from otherwise incurable life-threatening diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as a platform technology that it uses as an engine for novel product development.

For more than 50 years, bone marrow transplantation has been used to save the lives of patients suffering from blood diseases. The risks of toxicity and death that are associated with bone marrow transplantation, however, have meant that the procedure is restricted to use only as a last resort. The Company's technology has the potential to enable many more patients suffering from devastating blood diseases such as leukemia and lymphoma, as well as severe autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis, aplastic anemia and systemic lupus erythematosus (Lupus), to benefit from bone marrow transplantation.

