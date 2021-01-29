First Trust Global Portfolios Limited ("FTGP") announces the following changes to the names of sub-funds (the "Funds") of First Trust Global Funds plc, with effect from 1 February 2021:

Old Sub-Fund Name New Sub-Fund Name New Fund Ticker First Trust Japan AlphaDEX UCITS ETF First Trust Indxx NextG UCITS ETF NXTG (GBX trading line) NXTU (USD trading line) [JPY trading line is eliminated] First Trust US Small Cap Core AlphaDEX UCITS ETF First Trust Nasdaq Clean Edge Green Energy UCITS ETF QCLU (USD trading line) QCLN (newly added GBX trading line)

No changes are being made to the Funds' existing ISINs or SEDOLs.

Risks

The Funds' shares may change in value and may go down as well as up. You could lose money by investing in a Fund. You may not get back all of the money you invest.

The Funds are subject to Market Risk, which means that shares of a Fund may fall in value due to market fluctuations caused by such factors as economic, political, regulatory or market developments, changes in interest rates and perceived trends in securities prices. Shares of a Fund could decline in value or underperform other investments as a result of the risk of loss associated with these market fluctuations. In addition, local, regional or global events such as war, acts of terrorism, spread of infectious diseases or other public health issues, recessions, or other events could have a significant negative impact on a Fund and its investments. Such events may affect certain geographic regions, countries, sectors and industries more significantly than others. The outbreak of the respiratory disease designated as COVID-19 in December 2019 has caused significant volatility and declines in global financial markets, which have caused losses for investors. The impact of this COVID-19 pandemic may last for an extended period of time and will continue to impact the economy for the foreseeable future. There may be tracking difference between a Fund and the relevant underlying index due to the impact of annual Fund management fees. Therefore a Fund's return may not match the return of a Fund's benchmark. A Fund's holdings may be issued by companies concentrated in a particular industry or country. A Fund may invest in small capitalisation and mid capitalisation companies. Such companies may experience greater price volatility than larger, more established companies. As the Funds' investments may be denominated in currencies other than the Funds' currency, an investment in a Fund may expose you to currency risk. A Fund's Net Asset Value (NAV) is likely to have high volatility due to the portfolio composition and/or the index replication technique. As such, potential investors should be aware that a Fund's shares may change in value, and may do so in a volatile fashion; potential investors could lose money by investing in a Fund.

Neither FTGP nor any of its affiliates guarantees the performance or the future returns of a Fund. There is no guarantee that a Fund will declare dividends. For more details relating to risks of investing in the Funds, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Fund's prospectus.

Important Information

This financial promotion is issued by FTGP of 8 Angel Court, London, EC2R7HJ. FTGP is authorised and regulated by the FCA (register no. 583261). Nothing in this document constitutes an invitation, offer, solicitation or recommendation to engage in any investment activity including buying or selling any investment including any interest in the Funds. The Funds are open-ended sub-funds of the First Trust Global Funds plc (the "Company"), an umbrella UCITS fund with segregated liability between sub-funds, incorporated with limited liability as an investment company with variable capital under the laws of Ireland with UCITS registered number 514357. The Company is a recognised collective investment scheme (a "recognised scheme") for the purposes of section 264 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended ("FSMA"), of the United Kingdom. The Funds are not regulated by the FCA. Most of the protections provided by the UK regulatory system do not apply to the operation of the Funds and compensation will not be available under the UK Financial Services Compensation Scheme on its default.

An investment in the Funds is speculative and may not be appropriate for all potential investors. FTGP does not guarantee the performance of the shares of the Funds. The value of an investment and income from it can go down as well as up and may be affected by exchange rate variations. Investors may not get back the amount invested or lose their entire investment. Current tax levels and reliefs will depend on the nature of the holdings. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

The material in this document is not comprehensive and must therefore be read in conjunction with the Funds' Prospectus, which contains material information not contained herein, including the terms of investment and information regarding investment risks and restrictions, fees and expenses and conflicts of interests. Potential investors should pay particular attention to the risk disclosures in the Prospectus. No assurance can be given that the Funds' investment objective will be achieved or that the Funds will generate a positive return. Contact FTGP or visit www.ftglobalportfolios.com to obtain a Prospectus and/or Key Investor Information Document (available in English). Potential investors should conduct their own investigation and analysis of the Funds and consult its/their own professional tax, accounting, financial or other advisors as to the risks involved in making an investment. Potential investors should consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk, charges and expenses carefully before investing.

Nothing contained herein constitutes investment, legal, tax or other advice nor is it to be solely relied on in making an investment or other decision. It is not an invitation to make an investment in the Funds nor does the information, recommendations or opinions expressed herein constitute an offer for sale of the Funds.

Shares of the Funds are not available for sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such sale would be prohibited. The shares of the Funds have not been registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Funds are not registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Neither this material nor a Fund's shares are available to or suitable for US persons.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, no representation or warranty stated or implied is made or given by any persons as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document and no responsibility or liability is accepted for such information or opinion.

"AlphaDEX" is a registered trademark of First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"). FTP has obtained a patent for the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology from the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Indxx and Indxx 5G NextG Thematic Index? ("NextG Index") are trademarks of Indxx, LLC ("Indxx") and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by First Trust. The Fund is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Indxx and Indxx makes no representation regarding the advisability of trading in such product. The NextG Index is determined, composed and calculated by Indxx without regard to First Trust or the Fund.

Nasdaq, Clean Edge, and NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index? are registered trademarks and service marks of Nasdaq, Inc. and Clean Edge, Inc., respectively (together with its affiliates hereinafter referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by First Trust. The Fund has not been passed on by the Corporations as to its legality or suitability. The Fund is not issued, endorsed, sold or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE FUND.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210129005395/en/

Contacts:

First Trust Global Portfolios Limited

+44 (0)203 195 7121