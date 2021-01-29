Marion, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2021) - Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is proud to announce that the Company's BE WATERTM line is now displayed and available online for purchase.





Be Water Artesian



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6717/73173_4994b92ef465580e_002full.jpg

The Company recently announced a partnership with Amazon.com where it delivered three trucks to multiple distribution centers around the country in preparation for delivering product to over 300 million Amazon Prime Customers (see January 25, 2021 press release). The product listing is now live on the Amazon webpage here: Amazon BE WATERTM Artesian Online Listing.

The site listing is now taking orders, delivery dates may vary by delivery location.





Nine Be Water Bottle Picture



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6717/73173_4994b92ef465580e_003full.jpg

The pricing of the Be Water cases through Amazon are as follows to include Amazon Prime free shipping to include discounts for bulk purchases:

1 case (24 bottles) = $36 or $36 per case 2 cases (48 bottles) = $64 or $32 per case 3 cases (72 bottles) = $90 or $30 per case 4 cases (96 bottles) = $112 or $28 per case 5 cases (120 bottles) = $135 or $27 per case

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts notes, "It is with great pride that I announce the live listing of our BE WATERTM Amazon page. The listing proudly displays the key tenants of the product: BE FRESH, BE MINDFUL, BE ELEVATED, BE STRONG, BE USA-PROUD. This is just the beginning of many wonderful things to come and I would like to thank Amazon for helping us get this wonderful product to the masses. This is an immensely powerful step in our quest to reach NASDAQ and continual incremental growth as a company."

About Amazon

Amazon is a titan of e-commerce and is the go-to site for online shoppers and merchants alike. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit https://www.aboutamazon.com/ and follow @AmazonNews. (Source: https://ir.aboutamazon.com/overview/default.aspx).

About Greene Concepts, Inc., Mammoth Ventures, Inc. and Water Club, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company. Through its recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc., the Company has entered the specialty beverage and bottling business and is an emerging leader in the global scientifically formulated beverage industry. Through its subsidiary Water Club, Inc. we intend to pursue subscription-based delivery of water and scientifically formulated beverages directly to the consumers home and market the convenience of this service thru social media affiliate marketing partners.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

info@inkway.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73173