Sveriges Riksbank: CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS

Bid procedure, 2021-02-04 Bonds STADSHYPOTEK AB: 1586. SE0003174838. 2022-09-21



NORDEA HYPOTEK AB: 5533, SE0010442731, 2023-09-20



SWEDBANK HYPOTEK AB: 192, SE0010133207, 2023-03-15



DANSKE HYPOTEK AB: 2212, SE0010297085, 2022-12-21



LANSFORSAKRINGAR HYPOTEK: 515, SE0007278429, 2022-09-21



SWEDISH COVERED BOND: 144., SE0011167428, 2023-06-21



SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA: 575, SE0010546572, 2022-12-21





Bid date 2021-02-04 Bid times 09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount) 1586: 2000 mln SEK +/-1000 mln SEK



5533: 1000 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK



192: 1000 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK



2212: 400 mln SEK +/-200 mln SEK



515: 800 mln SEK +/-400 mln SEK



144.: 900 mln SEK +/-450 mln SEK



575: 900 mln SEK +/-450 mln SEK





Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) 1586: 2000 mln SEK per bid



5533: 1000 mln SEK per bid



192: 1000 mln SEK per bid



2212: 400 mln SEK per bid



515: 800 mln SEK per bid



144.: 900 mln SEK per bid



575: 900 mln SEK per bid





Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) SEK 50 million per bid Expected allocation time Not later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date Delivery and payment date 2021-02-08 Delivery of bonds To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383

Stockholm, 2021-01-29

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.