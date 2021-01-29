Anzeige
Freitag, 29.01.2021
GlobeNewswire
29.01.2021 | 16:53
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Government Debt Management - Treasury Bills (RIKV 21 0315) admitted to trading on January 1, 2021

Issuer Information                                                          
1   Issuer:                                                 Endurlán ríkissjóðs 
2   Org. no:                                                471283-0459         
3   LEI                                                     254900IPCJWRC6XAJN15
                                                                                
    Issue Information                                                           
4   Symbol (Ticker)                                         RIKV 21 0315        
5   ISIN code                                               IS0000032720        
6   CFI code                                                D-Y-Z-T-X-R         
7   FISN númer                                              ENDURLAN/ZERO CPN TB
                                                             20210315           
8   Bonds/bills:                                            Bills               
9   Total issued amount                                     16.000.000.000 kr.  
10  Total amount previously issued                          0 kr.               
11  Amount issued at this time                              16.000.000.000 kr.  
12  Denomination in CSD                                     1 kr.               
13  Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange                         Yes                 
                                                                                
    Amortization - Cash Flow                                                    
14  Amortization type                                       Other               
15  Amortization type, if other                             N/A                 
16  Currency                                                ISK                 
17  Currency, if other                                      N/A                 
18  Issue date                                              February 1, 2021    
19  First ordinary installment date                         March 15, 2021      
20  Total number of installments                            1                   
21  Installment frequency                                   N/A                 
22  Maturity date                                           March 15, 2021      
23  Interest rate                                           N/A                 
24  Floating interest rate, if applicable                   N/A                 
25  Floating interest rate, if other                        N/A                 
26  Premium                                                 N/A                 
27  Simple/compound interest                                Simple Interest     
28  Simple/compound, if other                               N/A                 
29  Day count convention                                    ACT/360             
30  Day count convention, if other                          N/A                 
31  Interest from date                                      N/A                 
32  First ordinary coupon date                              N/A                 
33  Coupon frequency                                        N/A                 
34  Total number of coupon payments                         N/A                 
35  If irregular cash flow, then how                        N/A                 
36  Dirty price / clean price                                                   
37  If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment         No                  
     include accrued interest for days missing until next                       
     business day?                                                              
                                                                                
                                                                                
                                                                                
    Indexing                                                                    
38  Indexed                                                                     
39  Name of index                                                               
40  Daily index or monthly index                            NA                  
41  Daily index or monthly index, if other                                      
42  Base index value                                                            
43  Index base date                                                             
                                                                                
    Other Information                                                           
44  Call option                                             No                  
45  Put option                                              No                  
46  Convertible                                             No                  
47  Credit rating (rating agency, date)                     No                  
                                                           ---------------------
48  Additional information                                  No                  
                                                           ---------------------
                                                                                
                                                                                
    Admission to Trading                                                        
49  Registered at CSD                                       Yes                 
50  Securities depository                                   Nasdaq CSD Iceland  
51  Date of Application for Admission to Trading            January 29, 2021    
52  Date of Approval of Application for Admission to        January 29, 2021    
     Trading                                                                    
53  Date of admission to trading                            February 1, 2021    
54  Order book ID                                           RIKV_21_0315        
55  Instrument subtype                                      T-Bills             
56  Market                                                  Iceland Cash Bond   
                                                             Trading            
57  List population name                                    ICE_TREASURY_BILLS  
58  Static volatility guards                                No                  
59  Dynamic volatility guards                               No                  
60  MiFIR identifier                                        BOND - Bonds        
61  Bond type                                               EUSB - Sovereign    
                                                             Bond
