Gene Therapy Market to Reach US$ 20.9 Billion by 2027, Globally |CAGR: 29.7%|UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive overview of the gene therapy market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The gene therapy market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the gene therapy market. The gene therapy market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the gene therapy market at the global and regional levels. The Global Gene therapy Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.7% from 2021-2027 to reach US 20.9 billion by 2027.

Market Overview

Gene therapy is the next trend of curative transformation in the life sciences industry. Globally, around 2,600 clinical trials in gene therapy have been performed, are underway, or have been approved to date. More than ever, the field of gene therapy seeks to identify a route to the clinic and the market. Approximately 20 gene therapies have now been licensed and over two thousand clinical trials of human gene therapy have been published globally. Aging populations worldwide and socio-economic risk factors are among the primary influences driving this surge.

As per Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) Quarterly Regenerative Medicine Global Data Report Q12019, 372 gene therapy clinical trials were in progress as of the end of Q1. Remarkably, a margin (217 or 58%) were studies in Phase II, followed by Phase I (123 or 33%), and Phase III (32 or 9%). The number of gene therapy clinical trials edged up by 10 from the 362 recorded as of the end of 2018.

Covid-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has dislocated global management attempts across gene therapies. The manufacture and delivery of treatments, research and clinical development, and commercial operations are the three areas within the gene therapy sector that have been most interrupted amid the COVID-19 crisis. The development of gene therapies has been less affected. For instance, Peter Marks, Director of FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) stated that with the arrival of therapies for cell and gene therapies over the last five years, it should have doubled in size while it is only modestly larger, 15-20% larger in size.

Global Gene therapy Market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

By Vector, the market is primarily bifurcated into

Viral

Non-Viral

The viral vector segment dominated the gene therapy vector market in 2019 and will grow at 29.2% CAGR to reach US$ 17.9 billion by the year 2027.

By Viral Vector, the market is primarily sub-segmented into

Lentivirus

Adeno-Associated Virus

Retrovirus & Gammaretrovirus

Modified Herpes Simplex Virus

Adenovirus

Amongst viral vector types, adeno-associated virus accounted for the largest share and is expected to grow at 29.3% CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2027. In 2019, the adeno-associated virus segment accounted for a revenue share of almost 34%.

By Gene Type, the market is primarily studied into

Antigen

Cytokine

Tumor Suppressor

Suicide

Deficiency

Receptor

Others

In 2019, the antigen segment dominated the global gene therapy market with nearly 19.2% of the market share and it is anticipated by 2027, the segment will garner US$ 3.9 billion of the market.

By Indication, the market is primarily studied into

Oncology

Rare Diseases

Cardiovascular

Neurology

Infectious

Others

In 2019, the oncology segment dominated the global gene therapy market by indication with nearly 48.6% of the market share and it is anticipated to grow at 27.6% CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2027.

By Delivery Method, the market is primarily segmented into

In vivo

Ex vivo

Amongst delivery method, In vivo accounted for the largest share and is expected to grow at 28.6% CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2027. In 2019, the ex vivo segment accounted for a revenue share of 12.5%.

Gene therapy Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( the United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Italy , France , Spain , and Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Australia , South Korea , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , , and Rest of ) Rest of the World

Based on the estimation, the North America region dominated the gene therapy market with almost US$ 1.7 billion revenue in 2019. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow remarkably with a CAGR of 28.7% over the forecast period on account of owing increasing government initiative to improve healthcare infrastructure and rise in healthcare expenditure and surging cancer incidence rate in the region.

The major players targeting the market includes

Biogen

BioMarin Pharmaceuticals

bluebird bio

Bristol Myers Squibb

Gilead Sciences

Novartis

Orchard Therapeutics

Regenxbio

Spark Therapeutics

uniQure

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the gene therapy market. The leading players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the gene therapy market?

Which factors are influencing the gene therapy market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the gene therapy market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the gene therapy market?

What is the demand in global regions of the gene therapy market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

