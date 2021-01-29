DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Daimler AG

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Daimler AG Street: Mercedesstrasse 120 Postal code: 70372 City: Stuttgart

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900R27DL06UVNT076

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Morgan Stanley

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 22 Jan 2021

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.16 % 5.06 % 5.22 % 1069837447 Previous notification 0.14 % 4.99 % 5.13 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0007100000 0 1696806 0.00 % 0.16 % Total 1696806 0.16 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Equity Call Option From 19.02.2021 to 16.12.2022 at any time 20798300 1.94 % Equity Call Option* From 19.03.2021 to 15.12.2023 at any time 1150000 0.11 % Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 8420259 0.79 % Total 30368559 2.84 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Retail Structured Product From 02.02.2067 to 06.01.2071 at any time Cash 3265 0 % Retail Structured Product-Note From 21.05.2021 to 29.03.2022 at any time Cash 40 0 % Equity Swap From 26.10.2021 to 03.06.2025 at any time Cash 692824 0.06 % Compound Option From 21.05.2021 to 08.12.2025 at any time Cash 471606 0.04 % Equity Put Option From 19.02.2021 to 16.12.2022 at any time Physical 1668600 0.16 % Equity Call Option From 23.08.21 to 02.05.23 at any time Cash 3543623 0.33 % Equity Put Option From 23.08.21 to 02.05.2023 at any time Cash 6424489 0.60 % Equity Call Option* 21.02.2024 at any time Physical 10939896 1.02 % Equity Put Option* 21.02.2024 at any time Physical 10939896 1.02 % Equity Put Option* From 19.03.2021 to 15.12.2023 at any time Physical 1150000 0.11 % Total 23744343 2.22 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley International Limited % % % Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % % Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % % Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley Capital (Luxembourg) S.A. % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley Alternative Investments LLC % % % Morgan Stanley AIP GP LP % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A. % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Finance LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley B.V. % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % E*TRADE Financial Holdings, LLC % % % ETCM Holdings, LLC % % % E*TRADE Securities LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley Asia Holdings Limited % % % Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Regarding sections 7.b.1 & 7.b.2, the put and call options marked with * amounting to a combined percentage of 1.13% were not aggregated as they relate to a collar transaction under which, on a consolidated basis, Morgan Stanley can acquire 1.13% of the voting rights in Daimler AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once.

Date

28 Jan 2021

