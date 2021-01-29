Paul Kaulesar Featured in Two Leading Online Publications

Real Estate professional Paul Kaulesar offers expert investment advice to the readers of EconoTimes and Incredible Things.

PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2021 / Paul Kaulesar informs readers of the latest industry news and provides invaluable real estate advice to potential homeowners and investors in recent articles with two prominent publications. Specifically, Paul Kaulesar talks about smart real estate investing and why house sales are climbing amid COVID-19.

As one of the top producers for On Call Realty, and with several years of real estate experience under his belt, it's no surprise that many look to Paul Kaulesar for his expert advice.

"When the pandemic erupted in the spring of 2020, some people - including more than a few in the real estate field - were predicting a massive, if not unprecedented drop in sales," says Paul Kaulesar in his article with Incredible Things. "However, in many markets across the country, including here in Palm Beach, we are not just seeing sustained activity but highly increased activity."

In detail, Paul Kaulesar discusses the factors motivating the surge in home sales, including record-low interest rates, remote work, increased household saving, and the use of virtual home tours. He also notes that many city-dwellers with a palpable fear of the pandemic are looking to escape virus hotspots by relocating to more secluded areas. Consequently, we are beginning to a growing number of "for sale" signs throughout urban centers.

During his conversation with EconoTimes, he discloses thoughtful advice to help readers make more informed real estate investment decisions. "Even if investors currently plan on selling an investment property in a few years, the appreciation potential is going to directly influence the selling price at that time and will be a chief consideration for buyers," comments Paul Kaulesar.

While investors are predominantly concerned with generating a positive cash flow in the short-term through rental income, Paul Kaulesar advises individuals to consider a home's long-term appreciation potential. Ultimately, when you purchase a property, you want it to be worth more than what you paid for it by the time you are ready to sell.

Though there are no failsafe methods for purchasing a home, Paul Kaulesar's guidance is crucial to help you avoid common pitfalls and dreaded post-purchase regret.

About Paul Kaulesar

Born in New York City, Paul moved to Florida with his parents during his late teens. While working diligently to complete his studies at Palm Beach State College, Paul began to evaluate his career options. Since his mother and father were successful in investment real estate, it is befitting that he would choose to follow in their footsteps.

Working as a real estate team, Paul's mother identified profitable investment homes, while his father spearheaded the renovations. Observing his parents over the years helped Paul build a strong foundation in real estate and prepare him for a career in the industry. Today, he is a top real estate agent with On Call Realty in Palm Beach, with a reputation for helping clients uncover ideal investment opportunities.

