The "Insurance Market in Poland 2020-2022, CEE Insurance Series" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The insurance market in Poland 2020-2022 is the latest full update of comprehensive publication on the insurance sector in Poland. It describes the present market structure and recent trends in the insurance market. It also provides short term estimates of the insurance premium for the years 2020-2022.

By contrast, within life insurance, premium contracted by ~3% YoY, however, the fall was not directly connected to COVID-19 but rather, it was a continuation of a long-term declining trend in life insurance-based investment products suffering from increasingly restrictive regulations.

Tighter regulations are also quoted among triggers of recently observed consolidation.

A few new M&A deals were announced in 2020, including the withdrawal of AXA to be acquired by Uniqa and Aegon to be purchased by VIG. Moreover, an even bigger transaction is in the cards for 2021 as Aviva considered disposing of its Polish business.

The impact of COVID-19 on the insurance sector in Poland has been noticeable across various product classes e.g. falling premium in car insurance or growing premium in property/accident insurance. However, the overall effect on the sector can be assessed as close to neutral. Premium in the non-life segment remained flat in Q1-Q3 2020 if compared to the same period of the previous year.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1. Macroeconomic Overview

2. Insurance Market

3. Non-Life Insurance

4. Life Insurance

5. Bancassurance

6. Top Players' Profiles

7. Forecast

Companies Mentioned

Allianz Zycie Polska S.A.

Aviva

Aviva Polska Tunz S.A.

Axa Tu S.A.,

Benefia Tu S.A. Vienna Insurance Group

Benefia Tunz S.A. Vienna Insurance Group

Compensa Tunz S.A.Vienna Insurance Group

Concordia Polska Tuw

Generali Tu S.A.

Hdi Asekuracja Tu S.A

Link4 Tu S.A.

Metlife

MTU Moje Towarzystwo Ubezpieczen

NN Tunz S.A.

PZU S.A.

PZU Zycie S.A.

Stu Ergo Hestia S.A.

Stunz Ergo Hestia S.A.

TU Allianz Polska S.A.

TU Compensa S.A.

TU Euler Hermes S.A.

TU Europa S.A.

Tuir Warta S.A.

Tunz Europa S.A.

Tunz Warta S.A.

Uniqa Tu Na Zycie S.A.

Uniqa Tu S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g6w6dl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210129005483/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900