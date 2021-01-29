GreenBank Capital Inc.: GreenBank Capital Portfolio Company Staminier Acquires Option over 15 Acres of Land near London Gatwick Airport with the Potential to Help Meet Burgeoning Storage Demand from Online Retailers

This news release is not for distribution or dissemination in the United States of America

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2021 / GreenBank Capital Inc. (CSE:GBC)(OTCPINK:GRNBF)(FRA:2TL) ("GreenBank" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that its portfolio company Staminier Limited ("Staminier") has signed an option to acquire 15 acres of land near the North Terminal of London Gatwick Airport, close to the M23 Motorway and a key transport hub.

Demand for storage facilities in the United Kingdom from the likes of Amazon and other online retailers has soared in recent years and is expected to continue to do so.

Staminier has acquired a three-year option to purchase the land for C$5.22m. In the event that Staminier obtains planning permission to build a modern logistics hub on the 15 acre site, the value of the 15 acres is likely to far exceed the C$5.22m option price.

Steve O'Carroll, director of Staminier said "This 15 acre site, added to our existing 13 acre land option near the important London Gatwick Airport transport hub, has the potential to position Staminier as an influential owner of land that could potentially ideally suit the growing storage demand from the online retail giants."

David Lonsdale, CEO of GreenBank, said "We are delighted that Staminier has been able to acquire this potentially highly valuable land option which further delivers against GreenBank's previously stated six key drivers of value."

As previously disclosed, GreenBank currently owns 19% of Staminier Limited and possesses an option to acquire the remaining 81% of the Staminier until February 14, 2021 subject to regulatory approval.

About GreenBank

GreenBank is a next generation merchant banking business that has a flexible low-cost overhead structure designed to help the business grow exponentially. Our management are based in Toronto, Dallas, New York and London, and are used to remote working across borders. Our model of remote working, dynamic office space and flexible contracts - rather than expensive offices and large fixed costs - establishes GreenBank as a potential global merchant bank for the future, both during and after COVID19.

GreenBank is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Frankfurt Boerse and on the OTC Markets in the USA (trading symbols CSE: GBC and FRA: 2TL and OTCMKTS: GRNBF). GreenBank seeks to invest in and work with globally-scalable companies and is focused on building consistent capital appreciation for its shareholders.

For details of our '6 Key Drivers of Value' please see our latest Investor Presentation:

https://greenbankcapitalinc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/03.11.20_Greenbank-Deck-compressed.pdf

For more information please visit our website

www.GreenBankCapitalInc.com

or contact Mark Wettreich at +1 (647) 693 9411 or by email Mark@GreenBankCapitalinc.com

SOURCE: GreenBank Capital Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/626790/GreenBank-Capital-Portfolio-Company-Staminier-Acquires-Option-over-15-Acres-of-Land-near-London-Gatwick-Airport-with-the-Potential-to-Help-Meet-Burgeoning-Storage-Demand-from-Online-Retailers