ACCESSWIRE
29.01.2021 | 19:20
Goldstreet Partners Brings Chicago's Greek Sensation, Avli to Take Over III Forks Steakhouse in Lakeshore East

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2021 / Announcing yet another great deal for Goldstreet Partners. Goldstreet has done it again, pairing the right hospitality concepts in the right spaces. Greek restaurant sensation Avli is opening its third Chicago location and taking over the space recently vacated by III Forks Steakhouse overlooking the Lakeshore East development and The St. Regis Hotel & Residences. Avli has locations in Lincoln Park, River North, and suburban Winnetka. Owners Lou Canellis and Louie Alexakis aim to open the new restaurant at 180 N. Field Boulevard in April.

CEO David Goldberg commented, "Congrats to the Avli Team for this amazing new restaurant. We look forward to welcoming a new neighbor to Lakeshore East. This 13,000 SF Greek-inspired sensation will be a huge addition to Chicago and the Lakeshore East community. Get ready for a 7,000 sf rooftop patio!"

When it comes to bringing in mega tenants, Goldstreet Partners continues to deliver by enabling brands and transforming places with an insight-led strategy to drive demand and maximize value.

For more information about Goldstreet Partners, contact the company here:
Goldstreet Partners
David Goldberg
(847) 274-8504
info@goldstreetre.com
225 N Columbus Dr. Suite 100
Chicago, IL 60601

SOURCE: Goldstreet Partners



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/626796/Goldstreet-Partners-Brings-Chicagos-Greek-Sensation-Avli-to-Take-Over-III-Forks-Steakhouse-in-Lakeshore-East

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
