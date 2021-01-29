The George in Fort Worth, Texas, Now Managed by Hanover Company and Cassco

Top-notch shopping and nature trails all within easy reach

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2021 / Those looking for luxury living with convenient amenities near their doorstep can lease at The George in Fort Worth, Texas, which is now operating under Hanover Company and Cassco, experienced management residents can rely on.

Those interested have their choice of one, two, or three-bedroom homes in a beautiful and convenient location with easy access to downtown Fort Worth. The apartments are within a short distance of The Shops at Clearfork, which offers world-class dining, high-end retail, and a wide range of entertainment options.

According to Hanover Company, residents can look forward to a range of luxuries in their homes, including a gourmet chef's kitchen for preparing delicious meals along with spacious kitchen islands and frameless custom cabinetry. Some homes offer views of Edwards Ranch, as well as floor to ceiling windows to enhance their connection to the outdoors. Meanwhile, on-site amenities include a resort-style pool with outdoor dining areas, as well as open-air loggia complete with billiards.

Those who enjoy an active lifestyle will appreciate the other community amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center and boxing stations. For those who like to stretch their legs in nature, the apartments are also conveniently located near the riverfront of the Trinity Trails, which boasts more than 40 miles of pristine trails.

Pet lovers will appreciate the pet-friendly attitude of The George that boasts a pet spa and is also conveniently located near MUTTS Canine Cantina, adding another option for dogs to socialize and be active.

This is all in addition to a dedicated staff that meets the needs of residents, along with online options to pay rent and request maintenance. Hanover Company advises people to apply now to secure a luxury apartment at The George and be eligible to receive six weeks free and $500 off rent within 48 hours of a tour (with a lease term of 13 months of more).

About Hanover Company

With more than three decades of experience and more than 62,000 units across the country, Hanover Company based in Houston, Texas, is among the most active private real estate companies in the country. As a vertically integrated company, it has expertise in acquisitions, development, and management of high-quality multi-family residential properties nationwide. The organization operates by its mission statement to provide a superior living experience at a superior value for its residents. For more information about the company and its portfolio, visit hanoverco.com.

About The George in Fort Worth

Located at 4900 Gage Avenue in Fort Worth, Texas, The George offers a wide range of top-notch community amenities such as 24-hour fitness center with TechnoGym as well as a resort-style pool, executive conference rooms, E-lounge, and private media room. The pet-friendly luxury apartments boast a gourmet chef's kitchen with spacious kitchen islands ideal for hosting, with select homes offering floor to ceiling windows. Find out more from thegeorgeclearfork.com.

