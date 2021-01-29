29 January 2021

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that following the end of the Brexit implementation period on 31 December 2020, the United Kingdom has ceased to be its Home Member State for the purposes of Directive 2004/109/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 December 2004 (the "Transparency Directive"). In accordance with article 2(1)(i) of the Transparency Directive, TechnipFMC announces that France is now its Home Member State and the French financial markets authority, the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), is its competent authority for the purposes of the Transparency Directive.

Category: UK regulatory

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210129005596/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations

Matt Seinsheimer

Vice President Investor Relations

Tel: +1 281 260 3665

Email: Matt Seinsheimer

Phillip Lindsay

Director Investor Relations (Europe)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3429 3929

Email: Phillip Lindsay

Media relations

Christophe Bélorgeot

Senior Vice President Corporate Engagement

Tel: +33 1 47 78 39 92

Email: Christophe Belorgeot

Brooke Robertson

Public Relations Director

Tel: +1 281 591 4108

Email: Brooke Robertson