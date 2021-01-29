The marine coatings market is expected to grow by 3.64 bn, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

The growth of the ship-building industry is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as fluctuating raw material prices will hamper the market growth.

Marine Coatings Market: Type Landscape

Based on the type, the anti-corrosive segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Marine Coatings Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 82% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Japan are the key markets for marine coatings in APAC.

Companies Covered:

Akzo Nobel NV

BASF SE

Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Hempel AS

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

Orkla ASA

PPG Industries Inc.

The Carlyle Group Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Co.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Coastal Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Deepsea Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Containers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Offshore house Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Anti-corrosive Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Anti-fouling Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Chemistry

Market segments

Comparison by Chemistry

Epoxy Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Polyurethane Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Chemistry

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

