The marine coatings market is expected to grow by 3.64 bn, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
The growth of the ship-building industry is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as fluctuating raw material prices will hamper the market growth.
Marine Coatings Market: Type Landscape
Based on the type, the anti-corrosive segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.
Marine Coatings Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 82% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Japan are the key markets for marine coatings in APAC.
Companies Covered:
- Akzo Nobel NV
- BASF SE
- Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Hempel AS
- Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Orkla ASA
- PPG Industries Inc.
- The Carlyle Group Inc.
- The Sherwin-Williams Co.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Coastal Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Deepsea Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Containers Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Offshore house Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Anti-corrosive Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Anti-fouling Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Chemistry
- Market segments
- Comparison by Chemistry
- Epoxy Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Polyurethane Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Chemistry
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
