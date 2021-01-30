Professional Holding Corp. Reports Fourth-Quarter and Annual 2020 Results

Quarterly Net Income of $5.5 Million Leads to Net Income of $8.3 Million for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2021 / Professional Holding Corp. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:PFHD), the parent company of Professional Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $5.5 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $1.0 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020, and net income of $1.0 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net income totaled $8.3 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.3 million, or $0.40 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2019.

"2020 was an eventful year as we closed our initial public offering, completed the acquisition and integration of Marquis Bancorp Inc. ("MBI"), and expanded our market share during a worldwide pandemic," said Daniel R. Sheehan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "I am proud of the determination demonstrated by our team to continue providing our clients great service and products during unprecedented times." Chief Financial Officer Mary Usategui commented that "we have successfully utilized a portion of the capital raised from our IPO to continue loan growth and complete the acquisition and integration of MBI, underscoring our strategy to grow both organically and through acquisitions."

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

· Net income of $5.5 million compared to $1.0 milli on for the same period in 2019.

Pre-tax pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP, see Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures) was $8.7 million for the current quarter, an increase of $2.0 million, or 29.3%, compared to pre-tax pre-provision earnings of $6.7 million in the previous quarter, and a 619.1% increase compared to $1.2 million during the same period in 2019.

Net interest income of $18.2 million, an increase of $0.7 million, or 4.0%, compared to the previous quarter, which was primarily due to an increase in loan portfolio yield, and an increase of $10.8 million, or 145.2%, compared to the same period in 2019.

· Noninterest income of $1.5 million, an increase of $0.8 million, or 57.7%, compared to the previous quarter and an increase of $0.8 million, or 123.1% from the fourth quarter 2019.

· Noninterest expense of $11.1 million, a decrease of $0.6 million, or 5.4%, compared to the previous quarter and an increase of $4.2 million, or 60.5%, compared to the same period in 2019. MBI business combination expenses were primarily responsible for the year over year increase.

Results of Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

Net income of $8.3 million, an increase of $6.0 million, or 255.5%, compared to the same period in 2019.

Pre-tax pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP, see Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures) was $20.7 million for the current year, an increase of $16.8 million, or 438.1%, compared to pre-tax pre-provision earnings of $3.9 million in the previous year.

Net interest income of $60.1 million, an increase of $32.0 million, or 114.1%, compared to the same period in 2019.

Noninterest income of $4.3 million, an increase of $1.5 million, or 53.3%, compared to the same period in 2019.

Noninterest expense of $43.6 million, an increase of $16.6 million, or 61.6%, compared to the same period in 2019. MBI business combination expenses and additional full-time employees were primarily responsible for the increase.

Financial Condition:

At December 31, 2020:

· Total assets remained relatively flat at $2.1 billion, compared to September 30, 2020, primarily due to paying down Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF) advances as well as deposit growth. New gross loan originations were $182.1 million for the quarter, compared to $97.4 million the prior quarter. Compared to December 31, 2019, total assets grew by $1.0 billion, or 95.3%, due to the MBI business combination, participation in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), with some these loans match funded with PPPLF advances of $101.4 million, and new organic growth. At December 31, 2020, the Company had a PPP loan balance of $190.0 million.

· Net loans increased to $1.6 billion, up $55.6 million, or 3.5%, compared to September 30, 2020, and an increase of $859.5 million, or 109.5%, compared to December 31, 2019. We experienced growth across all loan types due to new organic originations.

· Nonperforming assets totaled $10.4 million, an increase of $0.5 million, or 5.1%, compared to $9.9 million at September 30, 2020, and an increase of $8.1 million, or 357.6%, compared to $2.3 million at December 31, 2019.

· The Company maintained its strong capital position. As of December 31, 2020, the Company was well-capitalized with a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.8%, and a leverage capital ratio of 10.0%.

The Company recorded adjustments to the original fair value estimates of the MBI valuation in the fourth quarter.

COVID-19 Operational Response and Bank Preparedness:

The Company continues to work within the COVID-19 response plans which were originally established in the Spring of 2020. The Company continues to update these plans to ensure that they comply with the latest governmental guidelines and health conditions.

As conditions permit, these plans facilitate our staff judiciously and safely returning to the office. On December 31, 2020, approximately 35% of our staff was working in the office while approximately 65% was working by remote access. There have been no significant changes since December 31, 2020. This compares to July 10, 2020, when 20% of our staff was working in the office and 80% was working by remote access.

The Company participated in the PPP and processed/closed/funded 1,506 small business loans representing $226.2 million in relief proceeds throughout 2020. The majority of these loans were initially pledged to the Federal Reserve as part of the PPPLF. The PPPLF pledged loans are non-recourse to the Company. In addition, we paid off approximately $123.6 million in PPPLF advances as of December 31, 2020, and had $101.4 million remaining as of December 31, 2020.

· The Company added an online PPP application form and automated the PPP loan closing documentation process. There have been 677 loans submitted for forgiveness for a total of $127.3 million, or 56.3% of total PPP loan volume as of January 27, 2021.

As of December 31, 2020, we have reviewed and processed numerous debt service relief requests in accordance with Section 4013 of the CARES Act and interagency guidelines published by federal banking regulators on March 13, 2020. As currently interpreted by the agencies, the guidelines assert that short-term modifications made on good faith for reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic to borrowers who were current prior to such relief are not considered Troubled Debt Restructurings (TDRs). These modifications include deferrals of principal and interest, modification to interest only, and deferrals to escrow requirements. The modifications have varying terms up to six months.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company approved $199.8 million in payment relief modifications that were granted under the CARES Act guidance associated with the treatment of TDRs. Since the inception of the CARES Act, $187.8 million of these loans either have been reinstated to their original payment terms or have been paid off. As of December 31, 2020, there remained 13 loans with outstanding balances of $11.1 million that remain under the exemption from TDR classification as provided for in the CARES Act. As of January 15, 2021, there remained 7 loans with outstanding balances of $6.8 million that remain under the exemption from TDR classification as provided for in the CARES Act.

To manage credit risk, the Company increased oversight and analysis of loans to borrowers in vulnerable industries, such as hotels and hospitality. As of December 31, 2020, these loans have a balance of $50.9 million. As of December 31, 2020, $30.6 million of these loans were provided payment relief consistent with Section 4013 of the CARES Act and the interagency guidelines published on March 13, 2020, and as of December 31, 2020, $28.3 million has been reinstated and returned to normal payment schedules, with one deferred loan remaining in this group.

PROFESSIONAL HOLDING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share data)

December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 62,305 $ 21,408 Interest-bearing deposits 129,291 150,572 Federal funds sold 25,376 26,970 Cash and cash equivalents 216,972 198,950 Securities available for sale, at fair value 87,508 28,441 Securities held to maturity (fair value December 31, 2020 - $1,561, December 31, 2019 - $224) 1,547 214 Equity securities 6,005 971 Loans, net of allowance of $16,259 and $6,548 as of December 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively 1,644,643 785,167 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 3,229 2,994 Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 4,762 2,074 Accrued interest receivable 6,666 2,498 Premises and equipment, net 4,370 4,307 Bank owned life insurance 37,360 16,858 Goodwill 24,621 - Core deposit intangibles 1,422 - Other assets 18,165 10,667 $ 2,057,270 $ 1,053,141 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY Deposits Demand - non-interest bearing $ 475,598 $ 184,211 Demand - interest bearing 947,370 599,318 Time deposits 236,575 109,344 Total deposits 1,659,543 892,873 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 40,000 55,000 Subordinated debt 10,153 - Official checks 4,447 6,191 Line of credit - 9,999 PPPLF advances 114,573 - Accrued interest and other liabilities 12,989 9,776 Total liabilities 1,841,705 973,839 Commitments and contingent liabilities Stockholders equity Preferred stock, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued - - Class A Voting Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 50,000,000 shares, issued 14,101,760 and outstanding 13,535,829 shares as of December 31, 2020, and authorized 50,000,000 shares, issued 5,360,262 and outstanding 5,115,262 shares at December 31, 2019 141 53 Class B Non-Voting Common stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020, and 752,184 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 - 7 Treasury stock, at cost (9,209 ) (4,155 ) Additional paid-in capital 208,995 77,019 Retained earnings 14,756 6,451 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 882 (73 ) Total stockholders equity 215,565 79,302 $ 2,057,270 $ 1,053,141

PROFESSIONAL HOLDING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands , except share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 19,896 $ 9,732 $ 66,296 $ 36,021 Taxable securities 384 171 1,477 675 Dividend income on restricted stock 101 52 414 252 Other 75 655 912 2,262 Total interest income 20,456 10,610 69,099 39,210 Interest expense Deposits 1,369 2,872 6,777 10,072 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 202 294 964 1,089 Other borrowings 644 6 1,305 6 Total interest expense 2,215 3,172 9,046 11,167 Net interest income 18,241 7,438 60,053 28,043 Provision for loan losses 1,252 100 10,017 862 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 16,989 7,338 50,036 27,181 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 348 201 1,196 743 Income from Bank owned life insurance 124 131 502 409 Gain on sale and call of securities 21 5 37 8 Other 1,026 344 2,571 1,648 Total non-interest income 1,519 681 4,306 2,808 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 6,971 4,987 25,579 18,521 Occupancy and equipment 1,241 743 4,292 2,567 Data processing 305 9 1,276 498 Marketing (178 ) 10 545 410 Professional fees 650 147 2,373 1,253 Acquisition expenses 27 - 3,328 - Regulatory assessments 348 247 1,112 600 Other 1,722 766 5,115 3,148 Total non-interest expense 11,086 6,909 43,620 26,997 Income before income taxes 7,422 1,110 10,722 2,992 Income tax provision 1,881 122 2,417 656 Net income 5,541 988 8,305 2,336 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.41 $ 0.17 $ 0.68 $ 0.40 Diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.17 $ 0.62 $ 0.40 Other comprehensive income: Unrealized holding gain on securities available for sale 209 (73 ) 1,265 412 Tax effect (51 ) 19 (310 ) (104 ) Other comprehensive gain, net of tax 158 (54 ) 955 308 Comprehensive income $ 5,699 $ 934 $ 9,260 $ 2,644

Capital

The Company's capital position remained strong as of December 31, 2020, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.8% and a leverage capital ratio of 10.0%. The total risk-based capital ratio was 15.7% at September 30, 2020, and 12.3% at December 31, 2019, and the leverage capital ratio was 10.1% at September 30, 2020, and 7.8% at December 31, 2019. Each of the Company's capital ratios remain well in excess of regulatory requirements.

On March 2, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the purchase from time to time of the Company's Class A Common Stock. Under this program, shares may be repurchased in open market transactions, including plans complying with Rule 10b5-1 under the Exchange Act. The Company purchased $5.0 million in Class A Common Stock at an average price of $15.79 during the period of March 13, 2020, and May 18, 2020. No purchases were made between May 19, 2020, and November 3, 2020. For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Company purchased $0.1 million in Class A Common Stock at an average price of $13.62 per share. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company purchased $5.1 million in Class A Common Stock at an average price of $15.75 per share.

Liquidity

The Company maintains a strong liquidity position. At December 31, 2020, in addition to its balance sheet liquidity, the Company had the ability to generate approximately $313.7 million in additional liquidity through available resources.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Analysis

Net interest income was $18.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. In addition to the $177.7 million in interest-bearing deposits at correspondent banks yielding 0.10%, the Company also has invested approximately $15 million in average balances at correspondent banks that currently pay 35 basis points in earnings credits, which are included in the $109.1 million in noninterest earning assets below. The total earnings credits accumulated for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, was $13.3 thousand, which were used to offset some of the Company's noninterest expenses. The following table shows the average outstanding balance of each principal category of the Company's assets, liabilities, and shareholders' equity, together with the average yields on assets and the average costs of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the respective periods.

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Average Interest Average Interest Outstanding Income/ Average Outstanding Income/ Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense(4) Yield/Rate Balance Expense(4) Yield/Rate Assets Interest earning assets Interest-bearing deposits $ 177,707 $ 46 0.10 % $ 127,097 $ 528 1.65 % Federal funds sold 60,070 29 0.19 % 27,651 122 1.75 % Federal Reserve Bank stock, FHLB stock and other corporate stock 8,079 101 4.97 % 4,986 52 4.14 % Investment securities 97,562 384 1.57 % 30,646 176 2.28 % Loans(1) 1,602,828 19,896 4.94 % 776,386 9,732 4.97 % Total interest earning assets 1,946,246 20,456 4.18 % 966,766 10,610 4.35 % Noninterest earning assets 109,178 55,572 Total assets 2,055,424 1,022,338 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits 1,147,211 1,369 0.47 % 688,699 2,871 1.65 % Borrowed funds 201,202 846 1.67 % 54,511 301 2.19 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,348,413 2,215 0.65 % 743,210 3,172 1.69 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 480,372 188,390 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 18,962 12,785 Shareholders' equity 207,677 77,953 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,055,424 $ 1,022,338 Net interest spread(2) 3.53 % 2.66 % Net interest income $ 18,241 $ 7,438 Net interest margin(3) 3.73 % 3.05 %

Includes nonaccrual loans. Net interest spread is the difference between interest earned on interest earning assets and interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period. Interest income on loans includes loan fees of $2.0 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, and 2019, respectively.

Provision for Loan Losses

The Company's provision for loan losses amounted to $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $6.0 million for the third quarter and $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The quarter over quarter decrease was primarily due to the Company addressing the impairment of a loan to Coex Coffee International Inc. (Coex) in the third quarter. The Company's allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans ( net of overdrafts and excluding PPP loans ) was 1.10% at December 31, 2020, compared to 1.09% at September 30, 2020.

Investment Securities

The Company's investment portfolio increased by $65.5 million, or 221.3%, to $95.1 million at December 31, 2020, from $29.6 million at December 31, 2019. The investment of a portion of the proceeds from the Company's initial public offering and MBI acquisition are the primary reason for this increase. The Company invested these proceeds into liquid assets to provide more liquidity to fund loan growth, as well as securities available for sale. To supplement interest income earned on the Company's loan portfolio, the Company invests in high quality mortgage-backed securities, government agency bonds, corporate bonds, community development district bonds, and equity securities (including mutual funds). When compared to the third quarter, the Company's investment portfolio decreased by $4.6 million, or 4.6%, from $99.7 million to $95.1 million, due to anticipated payments of principal.

Loan Portfolio

The Company's primary source of income is derived from interest earned on loans. The Company's loan portfolio consists of loans secured by real estate as well as commercial business loans, construction and development loans, and other consumer loans. The Company's loan clients primarily consist of small to medium sized businesses, the owners and operators of those businesses, and other professionals, entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals. The Company's owner-occupied and investment commercial real estate loans, residential construction loans, and commercial business loans provide higher risk-adjusted returns, shorter maturities, and more sensitivity to interest rate fluctuations and are complemented by the relatively lower risk residential real estate loans to individuals. The Company's lending activities are principally directed to the Miami-Dade MSA. The following table summarizes and provides additional information about certain segments of the Company's loan portfolio as of December 31, 2020:

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Amount Percent Amount Percent Commercial real estate $ 777,776 46.7 % $ 270,981 34.2 % Owner Occupied 286,992 - 112,618 - Non-Owner Occupied 490,784 - 158,363 - Residential real estate 380,491 22.8 % 342,257 43.2 % Commercial (Non-PPP) 206,665 12.4 % 129,477 16.3 % Commercial (PPP) 189,977 11.4 % - - % Construction and development 99,883 6.0 % 41,465 5.2 % Consumer and other loans 11,688 0.7 % 8,287 1.1 % Total loans $ 1,666,480 100.0 % $ 792,467 100.0 % Unearned loan origination (fees) costs, net (5,578 ) (752 ) Allowance for loan losses (16,259 ) (6,548 ) Loans, net $ 1,644,643 $ 785,167

Non-Performing Assets

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had nonperforming assets of $10.4 million, or 0.51% of total assets, compared to nonperforming assets of $9.9 million, or 0.48% of total assets, at September 30, 2020 . As of December 31, 2019, the Company had nonperforming assets of $2.3 million, or 0.22% of total assets.

In the third quarter of 2020, the Company recorded an impairment of $7.6 million against the Coex loan. The Company continues to vigorously pursue all courses of action available to mitigate potential losses, including a potential insurance claim, in order to recover as much of the current outstanding balance as possible. At this time, the Company is unable to provide any assurances whether these courses of action will ultimately be successful.

Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses ("ALLL")

The Company's allowance for loan losses was $16.3 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $1.3 million, or 8.7%, compared to $15.0 million at September 30, 2020, and an increase of $9.8 million, or 150.8%, compared to $6.5 million at December 31, 2019.

Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), including adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share, which we refer to "non-GAAP financial measures." The table below provides a reconciliation between these non-GAAP measures and net income and net income per share, which are the most comparable GAAP measures.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance and believes these measures are useful supplemental information that can enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance without considering taxes or provisions for loan losses and can be useful when comparing performance with other financial institutions. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months

Ended

December 31, Three Months Ended September 30, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 18,241 $ 7,438 $ 17,460 $ 60,053 $ 28,043 Total non-interest income 1,519 681 963 4,306 2,808 Total non-interest expense 11,086 6,909 11,713 43,620 26,997 Pre-tax pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP) $ 8,674 $ 1,210 $ 6,710 $ 20,739 $ 3,854 Total adjustments to non-interest expense (27 ) - (1,078 ) (3,328 ) - Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP) $ 8,701 $ 1,210 $ 7,788 $ 24,067 $ 3,854 Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) Annualized pre-tax pre-provision ROAA (non-GAAP) 1.69 % 0.47 % 1.30 % 1.61 % 0.58 % Adjusted annualized pre-tax pre-provision ROAA (non-GAAP) 1.69 % 0.47 % 1.51 % 1.87 % 0.58 %

Additional Materials

There is also a slide presentation with supplemental financial information relating to this release that can be accessed at https://myprobank.com/ir/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this presentation that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "seek," "project" or "expect," "may," "will," "would," "could" or "should" and similar expressions. Forward looking statements represent the Company's current expectations, plans or forecasts and involve significant risks and uncertainties. Several important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Those factors include, without limitation, current and future economic and market conditions, including those that could impact credit quality and the ability to generate loans and gather deposits; the duration, extent and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the governments' responses to the pandemic, on our and our customers' operations, personnel, and business activity (including developments and volatility), as well as COVID-19's impact on the credit quality of our loan portfolio and financial markets and general economic conditions; the effects of our lack of a diversified loan portfolio and concentration in the South Florida market; the impairment estimate related to Coex and the Company's pursuit of actions to mitigate the ultimate losses on the Coex credit and the ability to recover as much of the outstanding indebtedness as possible; the impact of current and future interest rates and expectations concerning the actual timing and amount of interest rate movements; competition; our ability to execute business plans; geopolitical developments; legislative and regulatory developments; inflation or deflation; market fluctuations; natural disasters (including pandemics such as COVID-19); potential business uncertainties related to the integration of Marquis Bancorp (MBI), including into our operations critical accounting estimates; and other factors described in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020, Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020, Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments or changes in expectations, except as may be required by law.

About Professional Holding Corp. and Professional Bank:

Professional Holding Corp. ( NASDAQ :PFHD ), is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a Florida state-chartered bank established in 2008. Professional Bank focuses on providing creative, relationship-driven commercial banking products and services designed to meet the needs of small to medium-sized businesses, the owners and operators of these businesses, other professional entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals. Professional Bank currently operates through a network of nine locations in the regional areas of Miami, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. It also has a Digital Innovation Center located in Cleveland, Ohio and a loan production office in New England. For more information, visit www.myprobank.com. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender .

