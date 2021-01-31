3,8 per cent down this week, but 3,5 per cent up in January. The ATX TR did a strong start in 2021. Latest News came from Valneva, Palfinger, Strabag, S Immo (2), Andritz, Frequentis, AT&S, Valneva, Marinomed, Agrana, S Immo and Atrium. And: The Winner of the Stock Tournament for January is ... VIG. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -3,81% to 5.677,18 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 3,86%. Up to now there were 12 days with a positive and 8 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 4,59% away, from the low 3,86%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2021 is Thursday with 0,85%, the weakest is Friday with -0,79%. These are the best-performers this week: Österreichische Post 5,93% in front of Marinomed Biotech 2,56% and Warimpex 2,25%. And the ...

