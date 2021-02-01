

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. has recalled Dole Endless Summer Salad Kit citing the possible presence of undeclared allergens- fish and egg, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



The recall involves Dole Endless Summer Salad Kit with UPC code 0-71430-01073-0; Best If Used by date 01-26-21; and lot codes B00912A and B00912B.



The impacted products were distributed in around 17 states, including AZ, CA, CO, IA, ID, IL, KS, MN, MS, ND, OK, OR, PA, TX, UT, WA, and WI.



No other Dole products are included in the recall.



The agency noted that the dressing and topping kit, masterpack, designed for a different Dole product was unintentionally used during a portion of the production of the salad.



People who have an allergy to fish or eggs may have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.



However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses or allergic reactions to date in association with the recall.



Dole Fresh said it is coordinating closely with regulatory officials.



Consumers who have any remaining product are asked to discard it.



In early January, Dole Fresh had called back a limited number of cases of Sesame Asian Chopped Salad Kit citing the possible presence of undeclared eggs.



