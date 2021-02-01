

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens Healthineers (SMMNY.PK) reported Monday that its first-quarter net income climbed 44 percent to 437 million euros from last year's 304 million euros. Basic earnings per share were 0.40 euro, up 34 percent from 0.30 euro a year ago.



As announced on January 26, adjusted basic earnings per share were 0.49 euro, compared to 0.36 euro a year ago.



Adjusted EBIT climbed 52 percent from last year to 738 million euros, and adjusted EBIT margin was 19.1 percent, up from 13.6 percent a year ago.



Quarterly revenue grew 7.8 percent to 3.87 billion euros from last year's 3.59 billion euros. Comparable revenue growth was 13.3 percent.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, the company projects adjusted EBIT margin to improve 100 basis points from last year.



As announced earlier, the company now expects fiscal 2021 comparable revenue growth of 8 percent - 12 percent, compared to prior estimation of 5 percent - 8 percent.



The company recently increased its annual earnings per basic share to a range 1.63 euros - 1.82 euros from the previous outlook of 1.58 euros - 1.72 euros.



Siemens Healthineers said the projected higher growth in revenue is due to faster recovery and higher than expected opportunities. Imaging would return to growth at or above 7 percent; Diagnostics would grow at least in the mid-teens; and Advanced Therapies would return to growth at or above 6 percent.



The Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Siemens Healthineers will take place on February 12.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

