01.02.2021 | 08:04
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Block Listing Application

PR Newswire

London, January 29

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (the "Company")

The Company announces that an application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for the block listing of 1,800,800 new shares of 1 penny each in the capital of the Company ("Shares"). This block listing will be used for the purposes of responding to satisfy market demand and, as a result, ensure an efficient market in its shares. It is expected that this block listing will become effective on or around 8.00 a.m. on 2 February 2021.

Any Shares issued in connection with this block listing application:

  • will be issued at prices which are not less than the prevailing net asset value per Share at the time of the issue and, therefore, will not result in any dilution of the net asset value per existing Shares
  • will rank, when issued, pari passu with the Shares already in issue.

Enquiries:

Premier Fund Managers Limited - Investment Manager

01483 30 60 90

Claire Long (claire.long@premiermiton.com)

James Smith (james.smith@premiermiton.com)

N+1 Singer - Broker

020 7496 3000

James Maxwell (james.maxwell@n1singer.com)

Iqra Amin (iqra.amin@n1singer.com)

