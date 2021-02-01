AIM and Media Release

1 February 2021

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

121 Mining Investment Africa Conference Presentation

African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) advises that the latest company presentation, an abridged version of which was made available for the 121 Mining Investment Africa Conference, is available from its website: www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations UK Media Relations Base Resources Tavistock Communications Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426 Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763 Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150 Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE

Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road

West Perth, Western Australia, 6005

Email: info@baseresources.com.au

Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400

Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR

RFC Ambrian Limited

Stephen Allen

Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500

BROKER

Berenberg

Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi

Phone: +44 20 3207 7800