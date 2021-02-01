Anzeige
Montag, 01.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc-Meldung am Wochenende: Rallyetrigger am Montag!?
WKN: A2PSVF ISIN: FR0011814938 Ticker-Symbol: 3QK 
Frankfurt
29.01.21
08:18 Uhr
2,580 Euro
+0,010
+0,39 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
01.02.2021 | 08:12
82 Leser
BOOSTHEAT: BOOSTHEAT PRESENTS ITS 2021 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Vénissieux, 1 February 2021

BOOSTHEAT (FR0011814938 / BOOST), a French energy efficiency manufacturer, publishes its 2021 financial calendar.

2020 full-year business reviewThursday 18 February 2021 (before market opens)
2020 full-year resultsThursday 8 April 2021 (before market opens)
General meetingThursday 10 June 2021
2021 half-year business reviewTuesday 13 July 2021 (before market opens)
2021 Half-year resultsThursday 23 September 2021 (before market opens)

Find out more about BOOSTHEAT at
www.boostheat-group.com

ABOUT BOOSTHEAT

Founded in 2011, BOOSTHEAT designs, develops, produces and markets heating solutions that are technologically advanced, energy-efficient, and sustainable. BOOSTHEAT's new-generation boilers feature a patented thermal compressor, enabling them to achieve efficiency of up to 200% and reducing energy consumption by up to half. They are more environmentally friendly and economical, giving users the opportunity to achieve an immediate and significant reduction in their environmental impact.

The Company's mission is to accelerate energy transition through its products by making them affordable to the widest possible spectrum of the population. BOOSTHEAT has its head office and manufacturing plant in Vénissieux, near Lyon (historically an HVAC industrial zone). The Company holds the Innovative Company (Bpifrance) and French Fab labels. BOOSTHEAT is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment C (ISIN: FR0011814938).



I CONTACTS

ACTUS finance & communication - Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Investor Relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72 / boostheat@actus.fr

ACTUS finance & communication - Serena Boni

Press Relations

Tel: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92 / sboni@actus.fr

BOOSTHEAT - Sabrina Ferré

Tel: 09 82 99 16 13 / sabrina.ferre@boostheat.com

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-67275-cp_agenda_2021_ven.pdf

BOOSTHEAT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
