BOOSTHEAT: BOOSTHEAT PRESENTS ITS 2021 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Vénissieux, 1 February 2021

BOOSTHEAT (FR0011814938 / BOOST), a French energy efficiency manufacturer, publishes its 2021 financial calendar.

2020 full-year business review Thursday 18 February 2021 (before market opens) 2020 full-year results Thursday 8 April 2021 (before market opens) General meeting Thursday 10 June 2021 2021 half-year business review Tuesday 13 July 2021 (before market opens) 2021 Half-year results Thursday 23 September 2021 (before market opens)

Find out more about BOOSTHEAT at

www.boostheat-group.com

ABOUT BOOSTHEAT

Founded in 2011, BOOSTHEAT designs, develops, produces and markets heating solutions that are technologically advanced, energy-efficient, and sustainable. BOOSTHEAT's new-generation boilers feature a patented thermal compressor, enabling them to achieve efficiency of up to 200% and reducing energy consumption by up to half. They are more environmentally friendly and economical, giving users the opportunity to achieve an immediate and significant reduction in their environmental impact.

The Company's mission is to accelerate energy transition through its products by making them affordable to the widest possible spectrum of the population. BOOSTHEAT has its head office and manufacturing plant in Vénissieux, near Lyon (historically an HVAC industrial zone). The Company holds the Innovative Company (Bpifrance) and French Fab labels. BOOSTHEAT is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment C (ISIN: FR0011814938).







I CONTACTS



ACTUS finance & communication - Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Investor Relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72 / boostheat@actus.fr

ACTUS finance & communication - Serena Boni

Press Relations

Tel: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92 / sboni@actus.fr

BOOSTHEAT - Sabrina Ferré

Tel: 09 82 99 16 13 / sabrina.ferre@boostheat.com

This PDF file has been scanned by an antivirus program and includes a digital SECURITY MASTER Footprint.

Its authenticity may be verified at: www.security-master-footprint.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

l2makphqlWbImWpqY8plmmRjmmyTxZOVl2iWlJNtYp7Hmm5gypphm5SYZm9ol2xr

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-67275-cp_agenda_2021_ven.pdf