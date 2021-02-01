Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc-Meldung am Wochenende: Rallyetrigger am Montag!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 876457 ISIN: GB0007995243 Ticker-Symbol: 1K5 
Tradegate
01.02.21
08:00 Uhr
0,452 Euro
+0,010
+2,26 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RENEWI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RENEWI PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4440,47209:10
0,4540,46609:09
Dow Jones News
01.02.2021 | 08:31
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Renewi plc: Third Quarter Trading update

DJ Renewi plc: Third Quarter Trading update 

Renewi plc (RWI) 
Renewi plc: Third Quarter Trading update 
01-Feb-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
This announcement contains inside information 
 
 
1 February 2021 
 
Renewi plc 
 
("Renewi", the "Company" or, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") 
 
Third Quarter Trading update 
 
Renewi plc (LSE: RWI), the leading international waste-to-product business, announces its trading update for the period 
from 1 October 2020 to 31 December 2020 ("third quarter" or the "period"). 
 
Highlights 
 
  ? Overall trading for the Group in the period was robust and the Board's expectations for the year ending 31 March 
    2021 remain unchanged 
  ? Continuing resilient trading in our Commercial Waste Division, despite further lockdowns across Benelux, offset 
    temporary delays to ramp-up of ATM volumes 
  ? Strong cash performance, ahead of our expectations, with leverage reduced to 2.2x at 31 December 2020, from 2.7x at 
    30 September 2020 
  ? Key value driving initiatives progressing well 
  ? Long-term drivers for sustained future earnings growth remain positive 
 
Trading and cash performance 
 
The Commercial Waste Division maintained full operational capacity in the period. Volumes fell back marginally as new 
lockdowns were introduced in November, with the overall impact on volumes in December less than half of that seen in 
the first lockdown in March/April 2020. Volumes in the Netherlands were 98% of prior year in the third quarter vs 97% 
in the second quarter and 94% in the first quarter.  Ongoing strong construction and bulky waste activity offset the 
expected weakness in hospitality and retail.  Volumes in Belgium were 92% of prior year in the third quarter vs 91% in 
the second quarter and 76% in the first quarter. Cost actions remain ongoing and recyclate prices were higher than 
anticipated in the third quarter, particularly paper. 
 
Mineralz & Water Division performed as expected across most business lines. The ramp-up of production of treatment of 
thermal soil in the final quarter will likely be lower than originally planned as we still await final sign-off of 
anticipated outlets for thermally cleaned soil (TGG) and as the new storage silos for filler are installed and 
commissioned during February. This is not expected to have a material impact on the three-year recovery plan for ATM, 
including the accelerating transition to the sale of upcycled filler, sand and gravel, in place of TGG. 
 
Specialities Division performed in line with expectations. 
 
Cash performance continued to be strong, benefitting from robust working capital management which is expected to unwind 
partly at the year end.  Core net debt (excluding IFRS 16 lease liabilities) at the end of December was EUR323m, 
representing a reduction of EUR58m since 30 September 2020 and leverage has reduced to 2.2x, with significant headroom 
against the Covid-adjusted covenant of 6.0x. Days sales outstanding (DSO) remained unchanged on prior year and levels 
of customer insolvency continued to be low, reflecting ongoing government support for affected business sectors.  We 
continue to expect a working capital outflow going forward, including placement of ATM TGG and an increase in DSO. 
 
 
 
Outlook 
 
Overall trading for the Group in the period was robust and the Board's expectations for the year ending 31 March 2021 
remain unchanged. 
 
Longer term, whilst the speed and extent of economic recovery will influence our performance, waste volumes have 
historically been resilient through cycles and the transition to increased recycling will continue to support our 
business model. The sustainability agenda and the potential for a "green recovery" supported by the EU and national 
governments are expected to present attractive opportunities for Renewi to convert waste into a wider range of 
high-quality secondary materials. We remain confident our three strategic growth initiatives - recovery of earnings at 
ATM, the Renewi 2.0 programme and our innovation pipeline - will deliver significant additional earnings over the next 
three years and beyond. 
 
 
 
 
For further information: 
 
 
FTI Consulting           Renewi plc 
+44 20 3727 1545         +44 7976 321 540 
Susanne Yule             Adam Richford, Head of IR 
+44 20 3727 1340         +44 7773 813 180 
Richard Mountain         Michelle James, Communications

www.renewiplc.com

About Renewi

Renewi is a leading waste to product company that gives new life to used materials every day. We have around 7,000 employees working at 174 operating sites across Europe. Our extensive operational network means we are always close to our customers.

For Renewi, waste is a state of mind, and an opportunity. Our many years of knowledge and experience, combined with a broad range of services, allow us to offer sustainable, practical recycling solutions. We use innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials such as paper, metal, plastic, glass, wood, building materials, compost and energy. In other words, we turn today's waste into tomorrow's raw materials. The result of our work is less waste and contamination, a smarter use of scarce raw materials, and a reduction in carbon emissions. This means that we are contributing towards a cleaner, circular world in which we "waste no more".

Visit our website for more information: www.renewiplc.com. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           GB0007995243 
Category Code:  TST 
TIDM:           RWI 
LEI Code:       213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   92607 
EQS News ID:    1164483 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 01, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

RENEWI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.