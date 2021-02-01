

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said its COVID-19 vaccine has been granted a conditional marketing authorisation in the European Union. The CHMP recommends two doses of COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca to be administered at a four- to 12-week interval in people aged 18 years and older. The recommendation was based on an analysis of 23,745 participants.



AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine was co-invented by the University of Oxford and its spin-out company, Vaccitech. The vaccine can be stored, transported and handled at normal refrigerated conditions for at least six months. The vaccine has already been granted a CMA or emergency use in close to 40 countries.



AstraZeneca said the company is working with the EU for active immunisation to begin across member states.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ASTRAZENECA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de