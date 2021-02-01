

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hargreaves Lansdown (HL.L), a financial services company, reported Monday that its first-half profit before tax increased 10% to 188.4 million pounds from last year's 171.1 million pounds.



Earnings per share were 32.1 pence, higher than 29.3 pence a year ago.



Revenue climbed 16 percent to 299.5 million pounds from prior year's 257.9 million pounds.



Total assets under administration or AUA was 120.6 billion pounds, up 15 percent from 105.2 billion pounds a year ago.



Net new business was 3.24 billion pounds, up 40 percent from previous year.



The company recorded 1.50 million active clients, an increase of 84,000 since June 30, 2020.



Further, the Board has declared a 6% rise in the interim dividend to 11.9 pence per share, saying it remains confident in business model.



The company noted that trading in January has been similar to other lockdown periods with strong dealing volumes, significant client engagement and robust net new business and net new client numbers.



Looking ahead, Chris Hill, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Whilst events at the end of 2020 provided further stability to the external environment, with the conclusion of the Brexit deal and the completion of the US election, the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic consequences will continue to impact markets and businesses over the remainder of this financial year and beyond.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

