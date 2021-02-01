

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD.L) has entered into a conditional agreement for the acquisition of 100% of DTLR Villa LLC. Total cash consideration for the deal is $495 million, of which approximately $100 million will be used to repay existing indebtedness of the company.



Based in Baltimore, Maryland, DTLR is a hyperlocal athletic footwear and apparel streetwear retailer. It currently operates from 247 stores across 19 states, principally in the north and east of the United States.



Peter Cowgill, Executive Chairman of JD Sports Fashion Plc, said: 'The acquisition of DTLR will enhance our presence in the north and east of the United States and will be another important step in the Group's evolution.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JD SPORTS FASHION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de