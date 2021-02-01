

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Renewi plc issued a trading update for the period from 1 October 2020 to 31 December 2020. Overall trading for the Group in the period was robust. Renewi recorded continuing resilient trading in its Commercial Waste Division. Mineralz & Water unit performed as expected across most business lines, the Group said. The Board's expectations for the year ending 31 March 2021 remain unchanged.



Core net debt (excluding IFRS 16 lease liabilities) at the end of December was 323 million euros, a reduction of 58 million euros since 30 September 2020.



