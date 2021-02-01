Anzeige
Montag, 01.02.2021
PR Newswire
01.02.2021 | 09:04
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

iWedia DVB stack gets certified by Netflix on a Hailstorm Hybrid operator STB

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

In a nutshell:

  • Netflix launched a scaling partnership program called "Hailstorm", with aim to reduce Time To Market and engineering effort for Netflix certification on Hybrid STBs based on Android TV
  • iWedia is one of the industry's first independent software companies to have its Broadcast Stack certified on a Hailstorm Hybrid operator STB

iWedia, a leading provider of software components and solutions for TV devices today revealed that its broadcast stack has been certified on a Hybrid Hailstorm operator STB.

iWedia logo

Hailstorm is a Netflix device scaling program based on Android TV, that aims for faster time to market and lower engineering efforts.

The Hailstorm Hybrid program objective is to accelerate Operator' pre-integration work on an Android TV Hybrid set-top box (STB) and to achieve a shorter time to market deployment while ensuring all Netflix performance/quality metrics are met.

By leveraging existing Android framework to its full potential and integrating with TV Input Framework (TIF), iWedia's DVB stack features amongst the best and was granted certification as part of the Hybrid Hailstorm STB.

Please find the full Press Release on iWedia website.

About iWedia - www.iwedia.com

iWedia S.A. provides world-class software solutions for connected TV devices. As a pioneer in AndroidTV, iWedia supports its customers with software architecture and design expertise, field proven products, and cost-effective engineering services. iWedia serves major Telecom operators, PayTV operators and tier 1 automotive OEMs.

iWedia is headquartered in Switzerland with development labs in Serbia, and sales and support offices in Germany, France, Thailand, India, South Korea, and Brazil.

For more information, please contact:

For iWedia

David Paul,
Marketing Manager, iWedia
david.paul@iwedia.com
+55 (11) 97188-0222

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1429562/iWedia_Logo.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
