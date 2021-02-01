The Baupost Group LLC - Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson plc

Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson plc

BOSTON, Feb. 1, 2021 --

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL



DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013



DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) The Baupost Group, L.L.C. Company dealt in Willis Towers Watson plc Class of relevant security to which the

dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Ordinary Shares: IE00BDB6Q211 Date of dealing 28/01/21

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a)Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 1,492,795 1.16% (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A Total 1,492,795 1.16%

(b)Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities N/A (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A Total N/A

1. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a)Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5) Purchase 46,954 USD 206.30 Purchase 9,600 USD 207.50 Purchase 98,400 USD 207.50 Purchase 20,000 USD 207.45 Purchase 300 USD 206.98 Purchase 2,600 USD 207.32 Purchase 29,400 USD 207.31 Purchase 15,541 USD 207.03 Purchase 20,000 USD 207.94 Purchase 12,500 USD 207.78 Purchase 1,200 USD 207.43 Purchase 20,248 USD 207.79 Purchase 300 USD 208.13

(b)Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD Nature of transaction

(Note 6) Number of relevant securities

(Note 7) Price per unit

(Note 5) N/A

(c)Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i)Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option Writing, selling,

purchasing,

varying etc. Number of securities

to which the option

relates (Note 7) Exercise

price Type, e.g.

American,

European etc. Expiry

date Option money

paid/received

per unit (Note 5) N/A

(ii)Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per

unit (Note 5) N/A

(d)Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8) Details Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5) N/A

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing

and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option

referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any

relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this

should be stated.

NONE

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)NO

Date of disclosure 29/01/21 Contact name Jack Cohen Telephone number 00(1) 617-210-8300 If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror

with which connected N/A If a connected EFM, state nature of

connection (Note 10) N/A

Contact: gbrown@Baupost.com