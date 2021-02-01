Anzeige
Montag, 01.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
+141% Rekord Umsatz! Halo Collective - Turnaround gezündet!
The Baupost Group LLC - Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson plc

PR Newswire

London, January 31

Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson plc

BOSTON, Feb. 1, 2021 --

Ap19

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) The Baupost Group, L.L.C.
Company dealt inWillis Towers Watson plc
Class of relevant security to which the
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)		Ordinary Shares: IE00BDB6Q211
Date of dealing28/01/21

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a)Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities1,492,795 1.16%
(2) Derivatives (other than options)N/A
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sellN/A
Total1,492,795 1.16%

(b)Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securitiesN/A
(2) Derivatives (other than options)N/A
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sellN/A
TotalN/A

Ap20

1. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a)Purchases and sales

Purchase/saleNumber of relevant securitiesPrice per unit (Note 5)
Purchase46,954USD 206.30
Purchase9,600USD 207.50
Purchase98,400USD 207.50
Purchase20,000USD 207.45
Purchase300USD 206.98
Purchase2,600USD 207.32
Purchase29,400USD 207.31
Purchase15,541USD 207.03
Purchase20,000USD 207.94
Purchase12,500USD 207.78
Purchase1,200USD 207.43
Purchase20,248USD 207.79
Purchase300USD 208.13

(b)Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,
e.g. CFD		Nature of transaction
(Note 6)		Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)		Price per unit
(Note 5)
N/A

(c)Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i)Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,
e.g. call option		Writing, selling,
purchasing,
varying etc.		Number of securities
to which the option
relates (Note 7)		Exercise
price		Type, e.g.
American,
European etc.		Expiry
date		Option money
paid/received
per unit (Note 5)
N/A

(ii)Exercising

Product name,
e.g. call option		Number of securitiesExercise price per
unit (Note 5)
N/A

(d)Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction
(Note 8)		DetailsPrice per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
N/A

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing
and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option
referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any
relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this
should be stated.

NONE

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)NO

Date of disclosure29/01/21
Contact nameJack Cohen
Telephone number00(1) 617-210-8300
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror
with which connected		N/A
If a connected EFM, state nature of
connection (Note 10)		N/A

Contact: gbrown@Baupost.com

