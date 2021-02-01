Nasdaq Riga: On the Change in AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" Observation Status

Nasdaq Riga decided on February 1, 2021 to make changes in the observation status applied to AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" (RKB1R, ISIN LV0000100378). AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" on February 1, 2021 has submitted its financial information for the first six months of 2020 and financial information for first nine months of 2020. Therefore, the circumstances for which the observation status was supplemented on September 1, 2020 and December 1, 2020 have ceased to exist. The observation status which was applied on May 28, 2018 is still in force. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.