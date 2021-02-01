American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses the Fundamental Facts About the Self-Directed IRA

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2021 / What are the most "fundamental facts" about a Self-Directed IRA? What do investors need to know? That was the topic of a recent post at American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in North Carolina. American IRA, which routinely takes to the company blog to explain basics and more advanced topics related to Self-Directed IRA investing, addressed some of the most fundamental facts that investors who are considering a Self-Directed IRA should learn.

For example, the post starts by answering perhaps the simplest and most direct question: what is a Self-Directed IRA? The post distinguishes this style of investing from a type of investment account. After all, a Self-Directed Roth IRA is just that: a Roth IRA. The "Self-Directed" portion comes from how investors choose to administrate the account. According to the post, using a Self-Directed IRA is advantageous for many because it opens up the possibility of investing in nontraditional retirement assets from LLCs and real estate to precious metals and private notes.

In another "Fundamental Fact," American IRA talks about how Self-Directed IRA works. The specific topics explored here include penalties on early withdrawals, hardship conditions that make early distribution possible in the case of emergencies, and required minimum distributions, or RMDs, after a certain age.

"This is a vital post for anyone thinking about Self-Directed IRAs," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "Not only does it introduce the fundamental concepts, but it gets right into the details that separate this style of investing from other styles of retirement investing. Investors will see the differences-and similarities-from the other ways that investors might choose to put money aside for retirement."

