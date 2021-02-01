Anzeige
Montag, 01.02.2021
+141% Rekord Umsatz! Halo Collective - Turnaround gezündet!
01.02.2021 | 09:31
Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust (FEET): Initiation - Sticking to its guns

Edison Investment Research Limited: Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust (FEET): Initiation - Sticking to its guns 
01-Feb-2021 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
London, UK, 1 February 2021 
 
Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust (FEET): Initiation - Sticking to its guns 
Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust (FEET), an emerging markets (EM) consumer theme focused investment trust launched in 
2014, has recently undergone a gradual, but notable transition. In May 2019 Michael O'Brien and Sandip Patodia took 
over day-to-day management from Terry Smith, to focus full-time on FEET. The trust, which has evolved with the emerging 
consumer story since launch, has retained the same strategy: to own high-quality, consumer-focused companies. A number 
of changes of emphasis have been made. The managers have made the portfolio more focused by number of holdings (38 at 
end-December 2020) yet have diversified it by theme and sector. The managers stress that the fund suits patient 
investors with a long-term time horizon, as the underlying strong portfolio fundamentals should eventually come through 
in superior performance, regardless of market momentum. 
 
The trust currently trades very close to premium to its cum-income NAV on a 3.9% discount, above its three-year average 
of 5.3% and one-year average of 11.6%. The team's consistent implementation of its strategy regardless of shorter-term 
market fluctuations and a gradual portfolio transition have resulted in the discount narrowing. The board monitors the 
share price discount and has been primarily addressing it via investor education activities rather than active share 
buybacks. 
 
Click here to view the full report. 
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website 
www.edisongroup.com 
About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the 
widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, 
family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the 
darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. 
Having been the first in market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. 
Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in 
Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. 
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. 
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not 
solicitations to buy or sell any securities. 
For more information please contact Edison: 
Victoria Chernykh  +44 (0)20 3681 2522 
Sarah Godfrey  +44 (0)20 3681 2519 
investmenttrusts@edisongroup.com 
Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 
LinkedIn        https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ 
Twitter           www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res 
YouTube       www.youtube.com/edisonitv 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1164618 01-Feb-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 01, 2021 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
