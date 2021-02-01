DJ Compleo Charging Solutions AG welcomes Sebastian Grabert as new Head of Investor Relations

DGAP-Media / 2021-02-01 / 09:01 Compleo Charging Solutions AG welcomes Sebastian Grabert as new Head of Investor Relations Greentech company strengthens Investor Relations department only a few months after its IPO | Grabert to expand Compleo's investor communications and capital market activities Dortmund, February 1, 2021 - Compleo Charging Solutions AG, a leading German specialized provider of charging solutions for electric vehicles, announced today that Sebastian Grabert is joining the team as Head of Investor Relations as of February 1, 2021. He will be responsible for looking after investors and analysts in Germany and abroad and will report directly to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Peter Gabriel. Sebastian Grabert began his career as an equity research analyst at Berenberg in London, where he was responsible for the pan-European software and IT services sector. After joining Berenberg, he was responsible for European hardware technology companies as a department director in equity research at HSBC Geschäftsbank. Most recently, he headed the German office of Euronext, where he assisted technology companies with their access to the capital market. Sebastian Grabert is a trained banker. He studied business administration at the University of Mannheim and at ESCP Europe. Grabert is also a CFA charterholder. "We are very pleased to have Sebastian Grabert on our team with his extensive capital market experience and international network," commented Peter Gabriel, CFO of Compleo. He is the right person to convey Compleo's equity story in the currently forming greentech sector." Sebastian Grabert adds, "Compleo's mission to become Europe's leading provider of charging solutions for electric vehicles immediately excited me. I am very much looking forward to actively accompanying Compleo's international growth story and being a part of this successful venture." Compleo has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since last fall. According to preliminary figures, the charging station manufacturer more than doubled its revenues to over EUR 31 million in fiscal year 2020 and aims to continue its growth trajectory in 2021. After entering the Swiss and Austrian markets at the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021 respectively, more partnerships are therefore planned in other European countries. About Compleo | Compleo is a leading supplier of charging solutions for electric vehicles. The company supports complete solution providers with its charging stations and, if required, also with the planning, installation, maintenance, service or backend of the charging infrastructure. Compleo's offering includes both AC and DC charging stations. Compleo's DC charging stations are the first DC charging stations on the market that comply with German calibration law (Eichrecht). The company develops and manufactures all products at its Dortmund site. The manufacturer focuses on innovation, safety, consumer-friendliness and economy. Its customers include Allego, E.ON, EWE Go, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Deutsche Telekom, Siemens and over 150 public utilities in Germany. Compleo started production of the first charging stations in 2009. The fast-growing company currently employs around 230 people. More information is available at: www.compleo-cs.de/ Media Relations Compleo Charging Solutions AG Ralf Maushake Head of Corporate Communications e-mail: R.Maushake@compleo-cs.de Phone: +49 231 534 923 865 End of Media Release =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer: Compleo Charging Solutions AG Key word(s): Automobile 2021-02-01 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Compleo Charging Solutions AG Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a 44309 Dortmund Germany Phone: +49 231 534 923 70 E-mail: ir@compleo-cs.de Internet: https://www.compleo-cs.com/ ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9 WKN: A2QDNX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1164672 End of News DGAP Media =------------

